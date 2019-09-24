Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar Shares Their Fall Menu for 2019

Harrisburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2019 --Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar, a restaurant chain known for health-conscious, sustainably sourced food, has announced its menu for Fall 2019. Harvest will be launching their Autumn menu on September 25th.



The fall menu is the most anticipated seasonal change of the year for Harvest Seasonal Grill. Their menu changes seasonally to ensure that their dishes are made with the freshest, locally sourced ingredients possible. All of Harvest Seasonal Grill's menu items are made with ingredients from local farmers, in keeping with their farm-to-table, green mission to serve great, healthy food to their guests.



Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar will be bringing back some fan favorites this fall, as well as introducing some exciting new dishes. The returning favorites include their butternut squash soup, a grass-fed bison burger, pumpkin ravioli, and their plant-based impossible meatloaf. Many of the returning and new menu items are vegetarian, vegan, and plant-based.



One of the innovative new offerings is a plant-based spicy "chorizo" flatbread, made with bell pepper, kalamata olives, micro basil, and vegan mozzarella. Another new addition is the Kennett Square mushroom "cheesesteak", with sharp provolone, roasted bell pepper, caramelized onion, and pickled banana peppers on a hoagie roll. The pasta-less vegetable lasagna features fall ingredients like butternut squash, horseradish-pumpkin seed pesto, macadamia nut "ricotta", spinach, tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, and crispy plantains. Finally, a seared everything-spiced ahi tuna is served with orange soy-glazed carrots, wild rice, snow peas, and winter radish.



The team at Harvest Seasonal Grill is excited to share their new Fall menu. "Fall is a lot of people's favorite season, especially for the food and flavors associated with the fall season," says Erin, a rep for the company. "We've worked hard on this menu to make innovative use of the best Fall flavors, and we look forward to sharing the new dishes with our guests!"



