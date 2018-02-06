Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Celebrates 75 Years of Business

Woodbury, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2018 --Employing over 200 personnel with progressive plans for growth, Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co. enters their 75th year in the manufacturing industry. As an established local and family founded enterprise, the emphasis remains on providing value-added services, quality workmanship, and community connections.



Since 1942, Harvey Vogel has specialized in precision tight tolerance metal stampings, fabrications, and assemblies. Product manufactured at the Woodbury, Minnesota location integrates with key markets across the country such as computer information systems, aerospace, recreational equipment, medical devices and military components.



With today's demand for cutting edge solutions and technology, Harvey Vogel Manufacturing responds to this requirement by employing highly-trained engineers and a skilled workforce. Originally based in St. Paul, the company recognized a potential to offer more advanced capabilities and services. In 1992, doors opened to a newly constructed central Woodbury location. Veiled by a wooded landscape and wildlife along highway 94 and 494, this modern high-tech facility upholds the integrity of the city's natural appeal and charm.



Operating from this 132,000 sg ft facility, the company incorporates innovative tool design, state-of-the-art lasers, welding, and machining proficiencies to successfully achieve diverse market needs. A second 71,000 sg ft facility was launched in 2012 in Eagan, Minnesota to further support product demand and houses a substantial portion of the assembly and shipping divisions.



Having 75 years of trusted experience and expertise, Harvey Vogel Manufacturing has remained a world-class leader in the metal stamping industry. Reflecting on the success through the years and looking into the future, strategic business positioning will continue to cultivate advanced manufacturing methods, ample employee development opportunities and sustain community values.



In September 2017, all employees including those with over 40 years of service together with new recruits and community representatives gathered to celebrate the organization's milestone.



For more information on company history and capabilities, please visit http://www.harveyvogel.com.



