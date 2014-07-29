Harvey's House Painting Joins the USAAB

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2014 --The USAAB announced today that Harvey's House Painting, a prominent interior and exterior painter in the Northern California area, is now a USAAB Member Organization.



As of July 20, 2014, the USAAB has verified that Harvey's House Painting assures business operations follow a concise Code of Ethics, including, but not limited to: quality of service, minimal consumer and employee complaints, and honest advertising practices.



Harvey’s House Painting is a renowned painting contractor in Sacramento and surrounding Northern California areas. Family owned and operated with over 15 years of experience, Rich Harvey and his staff provide premier interior and exterior painting services with a satisfaction guarantee. Fully licensed and bonded staff with top-quality painting products and competitive prices, it’s no wonder Harvey’s House Painting is making clients into customers for life.



“We take steps to verify all member businesses closely abide by the Code of Ethics,” stated Ryan Williams, an account representative with the USAAB, “since we realize the significance of assuring consumer trust.” In 2014, the USAAB continues to restrict membership only to selected companies. Every company undergoes a strict auditing process before being offered membership.



Recently, it's become commonplace for consumers to research a company's reputation and third party accreditations before even contemplating using their service. Founded in 2010, Harvey's House Painting has since maintained a largely positive reputation among business review websites, public records, the USAAB, as well as consumer rights organizations.



Furthermore, Harvey's House Painting was recently rated highly with several organizations that monitor the advancement of consumer protection and marketplace trust. Harvey's House Painting's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout the Sacramento area.



For more information on the services of Harvey's House Painting, please visit http://www.harveyshousepainting.net