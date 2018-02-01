HashGains Crowd Sale on Cloud Mining Data Center Is Live Now

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2018 --HashGains, a leading cryptocurrency mining platform, launched its crowd sale with an intention to build the largest cloud mining data centers in India and Canada. The crowd sale started on 26th Jan 2018 and has got 1 million requests for its stakes on the very first day of sale.



The ICO has been listed on all the top cryptocurrency websites and has garnered the attention of investors and crypto lovers from all over the world.



"We have received an overwhelming response on the first day of its presale and we are excited that our project has been accepted by blockchain investors. The sole purpose behind this Initial Coin Offering is to build 75 MW green data centers in India and Canada for the fruitful execution of cryptocurrency mining", affirm Anuj Bairathi, CEO and Founder of HashGains.com.



HashGains holds a strong leadership team along with an erudite advisory board that backs the project. The team is headed by Mr. Anuj Bairathi, who holds 18 years of experience in the world of Internet.



HashGains is venture of US based Futuristic Internet Services LLC, backed by Cyfuture; a leading IT firm and has been successfully running its data center and cloud business for the past 15 years.



The concept of blockchain fundamentally banks on trust as there is no legitimate body to govern it. There are game spoilers in every industry who have adversely affected the growing reputation of cryptocurrencies.



"We, at HashGains, value integrity when it comes to building a long-lasting customer base. Trust is the basis of all relationships", says Mr Bairathi.



HashGains' cloud data centers will run on the green energy framework, consuming less energy and harmoniously abiding by the environmental laws of the land. In order to realize its ideal dream of setting up state-of-the-art mining infrastructures, HashGains has launched its ICO token sale as a means of raising the necessary funds.



The token sale is divided into three parts - Presale, Main Sale Tier I and Main Sale Tier II. Presale has already started and the high stakes are being secured by the investors.



HashGains ICO unlike others brings whole host of advantages like dividend per token, free hashing power which can let you earn BTC/BCH from mining, token convertibility (feature where tokens can be used for buying mining power at HashGains.com), mining discounts etc which makes it highly promising covers huge risks.



For every HashGains tokens purchased during the presale, you get a 30% discount. The real price of the token is $1, but you can get it for $0.70.



For every 10 tokens bought during all the three distinct sale periods, purchasers get 1 GH/s of Bitcoin Cash hash power or 1 GH/s of Bitcoin hash power for 2 consecutive years starting from the date of purchase. The crowd sale will end on 25th March 2018.



With its exclusive ICO Token launch on 26th January 2018, HashGains looks forward to raising a capital of $30 million and plans to utilize the proceeds in setting up its dream project- HashGains' green mining data centers that will be headquartered in Canada and India. With a cumulative capacity of 75 Mega Watts, HashGains plans to offer the best cloud mining services from these two sites.



