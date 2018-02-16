HashGains Crowdsale Extended Till April 30th 2018

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2018 --HashGains, a leading cryptocurrency mining data center extends its crowd sale by a month. The crowdsale that started on 26th Jan 2018 will now end on 30th April 2018.



HashGains is raising funds to build crypto currency mining data centers on renewable energy, preferable solar and wind. HashGains ICO Token Sale has been receiving ground-breaking response from investors across the globe. In just a matter of 3 days, 51% of the tokens were already sold out and the demand for HGS tokens reached an all-time high



"We would also like to appraise everyone that HashGains is assured of 100% subscription to its ICO and respects the suggestions of investors. We would like to assure investors that company would not refrain itself in taking decision in interest of investors wherever required. Further bonus which has been planned by HashGains would be distributed from free reserves and left over tokens of partners, eco-system, bounty and referral programs and hence for each sale period company has announced minimum and maximum bonus caps viz 30-50% bonus tokens in pre-sale, 20-40% in tier 1 and 10-30% bonus tokens in final sale." assured Anuj Bairathi, CEO and Founder of HashGains.



However, the recent fluxes in the crypto market took a toll on the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other cryptocurrencies and the celebratory phase came to a major halt. This, following a series of other such unfortunate events, held the interested stakeholders from investing in HashGains ICO, which is denominated in fiat exchanges instead of cryptocurrencies. For example, 1 ETH is equal to 1000 tokens, but if ETH drops by 50%, you get only 50% of the estimated tokens.



The sponsors and supporters of the ICO have brought this matter to light and HashGains has taken note of the same. Given the current volatility in the markets and the increasing demand for HGS tokens, the HashGains management team has henceforth decided to extend the sale period and introduce an added bonus to all stakeholders for bearing with us and maintaining parity between the investments.



Time is hardly a constraint when it comes to determining the popularity of HashGains. This unusual venture is all set to achieve a 100% subscription in the next 3 months. More so, since it closely considers the valuable inputs of all well-wishers and investors and tries to implement the same in its business execution.



After full deliberation, HashGains has decided that the bonus will be circulated from free reserves as well as from left over tokens of our partners, the eco-system, the bounty program and the referral program.



Thus, for each of the sale periods, HashGains announces a minimum and a maximum cap on its bonus tokens. For the presale period it is 30-50%, for Main Sale Tier-1 it is 20-40%, and for Main Sale Tier-2 it is 10-30%. Moreover, the minimum percentage bonus will be transferred to your wallet immediately.



Notwithstanding the adverse conditions and the poor market trends, HashGains is receiving unprecedented response from its ICO investors. HashGains believes that this unstable phase is but a temporary phenomenon and cryptocurrencies would reach new highs once again.



About HashGains

HashGains a venture of US based Futuristics Internet Services LLC backed by IT major Cyfuture brings to you once in a lifetime opportunity of its crowd sale program where funding would be used for building state of green cloud mining data centers in India and Canada to serve the ever growing blockchain industry. Be the part of crowd sale and get HGS tokens with high growth potential which brings in many advantages like free hashing power, dividends, and discounts on mining plans, convertible tokens and many more features.



