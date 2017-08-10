Bozeman, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2017 --The dream of an entrepreneurial-minded dog mom has turned into an incredible success story. Enter, Hattie Rex. From a humble beginning providing much needed personalized with love and care dog I.D. tags, that answered demand to expand to offering personalized human jewelry, Hattie Rex's growth has been remarkable. The latest good news: After a successful trip to trade shows in Asia the line is now available in not just the United States, but also in Japan and online, with the number of retailers working with Hattie Rex numbering over 100. And they couldn't be happier.



"It's been an exciting journey since our start in 2007," commented Tessa, founder, owner, and designer of the company. "We wouldn't change it for the world. We're in the business of selling love. The love that artists have for their craft and put into each piece, plus the love that is felt when you give a personalized, custom piece of jewelry to someone special - you can feel it. The love stays."



In addition to their distribution efforts, and company website, Hattie Rex also operates two popular stores on the Etsy platform and a retail store in their adored hometown of Bozeman, MT. The Hattie Rex retail space is proud to feature the work of over 25 local artists and craftspeople, showing support for their vibrant local community. New items are added as frequently as possible.



According to the company, some popular items currently available include A Mother's Love Necklace; At Ease Pet Tag; All in the Family Key Chain; Baby Spoon; A Dog Mom's Love Necklace, Matching Set for Dog Owner and Dog; and much, much more. All made with care to the highest quality considerations.



Reviews for Hattie Rex continue to be passionate across the board.



Christa S., from New Hampshire, recently said in a five-star review, "My mom knows how close my dog and I are – absolutely inseparable since he was a young puppy. On his birthday she bought us matching necklaces from Hattie Rex – the absolute perfect gift. I couldn't love it more and we'll be shopping at Hattie Rex again soon!"



For more information be sure to visit https://hattierex.com.



Contact:

Tessa Burnett

406-539-4739

info@hattierex.com