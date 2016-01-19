HAUBERK RFID Secure Wallets for Men Becomes Brand Registered on Amazon.com

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2016 --British company Samel Trading today announced that they have successfully registered the men's wallet brand, Hauberk RFID Secure, with Amazon.com.



By registering their brand with the US giant, Samel Trading have taken the first step in establishing a fully protected brand name in the RFID wallet market. A move that is bound to secure the product on the Amazon platform for many years to come.



Amazon only accepts applications from traders who can prove ownership of the brand through branding and holding an accepted domain name.



The brand Hauberk comes from an old English word for a chainmail armour shirt that protected knights in battle in the Middle Ages. Now in the twenty first century the Hauberk protects users credit cards from unauthorized digital scans.



After launching the Hauberk RFID Secure leather wallet in November 2015, Samel Trading have looked to establish their position as a leading manufacturer of wallets for men.



Company spokesperson, Sam Francis says "We are delighted that Amazon has accepted our application for brand recognition. It's been a successful few months for us working with Amazon and we look forward to establishing our brand further in the future."



Customers can buy the wonder wallet here on amazon.com http://www.amazon.com/dp/B017HGFA7C



