Hauberk RFID Wallet Sale to Continue for Valentine's Day

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --British company Samel Trading today announced that the Hauberk RFID blocking wallet is available for Valentine's Day at the extended sale price of $24.99.



Until Christmas the wallet for men was retailing at $29.99 and proving a great hit with Amazon customers. However the company has decided to continue to make the quality leather security wallet ever more affordable by continuing with their January sale price until at least February 14th 2016.



The Hauberk RFID wallet is made of soft black leather and contains an innovative composite material in the lining of the wallet to protect the users contactless credit cards from being unlawfully accessed by electronic pickpockets.



The bi-fold wallet has RFID blocking technology in the lining, protecting the owner from electronic pickpockets and credit card fraud. Samel Trading also claim that the wallet is the perfect accompaniment to that romantic mini break; the slim line wallet fits easily and discretely into front and back pockets.



Melissa Holton, Company Spokesperson said, "We believe that one of the greatest gifts you can give the one you love is peace of mind. This is why we have continued to make the Hauberk RFID Wallet as affordable as possible. Our wonder wallet is a great romantic gift as well as a real practical and sensible solution to the growing problem of credit card fraud and identity theft. That's why we have extended this special price until Valentine's Day."



About Hauberk RFID Secure

The Hauberk RFID Secure is sold exclusively on Amazon.com in the United States.



http://www.amazon.com/dp/B017HGFA7C



