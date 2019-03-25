Have Spring Travel Plans? OnAirParking.com Kicks off Spring with Discount Coupon Codes for off-Airport, Cruise, and City Parking

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2019 --This Spring, travelers with vacation plans can look forward to spending less on parking. On Air Parking released new discount coupon codes last week for its off-airport, cruise, and city parking locations. When redeemed, the new codes will deduct $2 from the total reservation amount.



"Unlike airports with increasing fees, our company is always looking for ways to lower the price of parking even further," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "We're already seeing a huge jump in the number of paid reservations this early on. But instead of profiting from the demand, we're giving away parking to our travelers for even less."



Compared to on-airport parking and other off-airport parking services across the country, On Air Parking charges lower rates. In Denver, the company sells Denver Airport parking for only $3.90 a day while in Atlanta, their best-selling Atlanta Airport parking deal is still being sold for only $2.75 a day.



Murray said travelers can get a coupon code for their local airport by liking and sending a message to the On Air Parking Facebook page.



"Some of the coupon codes are also listed on our website," said Murray. "If you search for our parking services for your local airport, you should see the discount code on the search page results."



The company did not disclose up until when the Spring coupon codes will be valid.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.