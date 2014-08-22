Have You Seen VeriShow's New Website Features, VeriShow Making the Internet All About Interaction

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2014 --Business owners, retailers, health care providers are beginning to look beyond email and phone calls to find more dynamic, efficient, and engaging ways of tackling communication tasks. Cloud technology has changed the face of communication and collaboration in all industries.



VeriShow works like many online communication tools, with file sharing, chat, voice, video conferencing, screen-sharing, whiteboard, and live annotation capabilities. While it can be used within a company for team meetings, its special value comes in the great customer-facing features. Put simply, VeriShow allows the company to embed real-time customer support technology into your website with the use of a simple HTML code call button.



Providing live demos, respond to questions, co-browse and guide customers to the content they’re looking for, and right through to a sale. Breaking it down most competitors don’t have the ability to have a real person demonstrating, showcasing the products needed on their sight.



Retailers are not the only ones taking advantage of the face to face online communication tool. Just recently a survey conducted by health care providers conveying survey they used multiple telemedicine technologies in their practice, with the most popular technology by far being two-way video messaging. Healthcare providers are looking for different integrated solutions for being able to speak with other physicians and patients. In rural areas in helps to fill the gaps in patient care and is a key driving force as hospital move to brining in these systems.



According to Yuval Moed, co-founder and CEO of HBR Labs, VeriShow's parent company, one of the most helpful results of using VeriShow is that customers spend more time on a website. “With today’s competitive online environment and so many distractions requiring customers’ attention, the longer a customer stays on a website, the more likely a sale becomes,” he says. “VeriShow helps companies increase sales and become more efficient. It allows sales reps to engage customers immediately, build confidence and loyalty, and therefore increases ‘site stickiness’ and ultimately, conversion rate.”



VeriShow enables online retailers and other Web-based companies to give customers multimedia support that can improve sales and build trust among website visitors. The company’s apps-based approach is designed to help business owners increase sales by offering their customers a new level of online assistance.



Internet retailers can engage with customers and prospects in real time on a platform that uses a host of collaborative apps. A new integration with live chat provider LivePerson enables an ordinary live chat session to be complemented by VeriShow’s fully synchronized multimedia customer support such as document sharing, image and video viewing, order form completion and more.



“Internet retailers and their customers expect top-notch live help and real-time online sales and support,” says Moed, VeriShow's parent company. “We’ve already seen tremendous interest in the joint VeriShow solution built on the LivePerson platform, and look forward to meeting and exceeding that need among e-commerce customers.”



Setup of VeriShow is accomplished through registering for a free account at http://www.verishow.com and embedding a website link that site visitors can click on to initiate the session. New and updated features on the website include: s new VeriShow release includes improvements to audio/video chat, a new app called ‘Visitor’s Camera. Additionally new videos on how the VeriShow platform works are available



About VeriShow

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including Zendesk, Joomla, WordPress, Facebook, and LivePerson. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, CTO Zeev Halevi, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company’s R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan.



VeriShow video description:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWMfvQ6QaT0



