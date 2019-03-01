Haven House Addiction Treatment Has Launched a New Sober Living Facility for Executive and Professional Men

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2019 --There's no doubt that Haven House Treatment Center has proven themselves to be the best care provider of unwavering, and personalized treatment to individuals who are struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. Now, they have moved ahead to make sure that their services to those recovering from addiction are limitless.



Haven House has launched a new sober living facility specially made for executives and professional men. This facility was designed to provide the stability and addiction-free atmosphere that helps to keep an individual's recovery on the right track. In other words, the new sober living is part of their long term recovery and aftercare program. Additionally, this facility was built to give the utmost comfort, safety, and professional community to all of its clients who have obligations outside of the treatment environment.



The goal with opening the new program is to develop an environment of encouragement from within the house that will help every executive and professional build the strength to stay engaged in long term recovery. The new house lends itself to the executive lifestyle and allows clients to be housed with like-minded people. Executive and professional men will feel a sense of community as they're surrounded by their peers. Clients will receive recovery support group meetings regularly, thus easing a person's transformation and recovery over time.



About The Haven House

The Haven House's new sober living facility is located in Beverlywood, close to the communities of Beverly Hills and Culver City. This new facility in Beverlywood is for recovering professionals and executives because there is no temptation or exposure to illicit drugs and alcohol – they are banned from the environment. Therefore, executives and professionals can easily take charge of their day to such an extent that it limits the chances to relapse.



Haven House offers shared and private rooms that have high-class interior and exterior amenities. The exterior is large and conducive enough while the interiors consist of rooms with flat screen TV, recreation room, spacious kitchen, and spacious living room.



Haven House treatment services may be covered by PPO Medical Insurance Plans.



