Haven House Detox House Open Its Doors to Los Angeles Residents

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2019 --Haven House, an addiction treatment center, is introducing the Haven House Residential Detox Center to residents of Los Angeles who are having trouble battling their addictions and mental conditions. Haven House was founded in 2004 by Jeremy Stanton and has since been one of the leading treatment centers in the area. The Detox Center offers medically monitored residential drug and alcohol detox among other treatments in Los Angeles. They have a complete residential health care staff complemented with a team of medical detox specialists. The Detox House is open to clients suffering from drug addiction, alcoholism, trauma, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, codependency, depression, and other conditions.



Haven House understands that detoxification is an important in any addiction recovery. However, it can also be the most difficult as the body can experience withdrawal symptoms. In some cases, the results can be fatal. That's why they built the Detox House where people can safely go through the detoxification process with the help of the staff, professional doctors, and their family.



"The Haven House staff is completely invested in the positive outcomes of our clients. With our broad area of expertise, the Haven House team works with you and your family to develop an individualized treatment plan specially designed for your needs." says Jeremy Stanton, Founder and Executive Director of Haven House. He also adds that "The goal of each team member is to compassionately and professionally guide you through every phase of your recovery. Our goal is to provide an unparalleled recovery experience."



Haven House Residential Detox Center offers a holistic approach in detoxification. Each client is assigned a board-certified physician to create a specialized round of medications that will ensure the client will be safe and well-supported during the whole detox process. The detox house is also equipped with the tools and staff to support the client throughout the detoxification process which can get psychologically and emotionally straining.



"No one has ever reached out to me like you have just want you to know it's very much appreciated, I'm not a dollar sign to you, like most of these places or institutions. Thanks Again." claims S.F. a previous client of Haven House.



About Haven House

Haven House is located at 2252 Hillsboro Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 and you can call them at (424) 258-6792 for more information regarding their Residential Detox House in Los Angeles.