Haverhill, MA Dentist Dr. Clancy Boynton Offers Latest High Tech 3D Imaging Technology for Improved Patient Care

Haverhill, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --Haverhill, MA dentist Dr. Clancy Boynton is offering patients of Main Street Dental Care the latest in high tech dental 3D imaging for improved care with their restorative and cosmetic procedures. With this 3D imaging technology, Dr. Boynton and his staff are able to simplify care for patients as well as provide them with more precise and accurate treatments.



CEREC is some of the latest technology available in the dental industry for restorative and cosmetic treatments. CEREC, or Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics, uses CAD/CAM technology to both digitalize images of the structure of the patient's teeth and fabricate restorations for those teeth on-the-spot. It is currently the only technology that allows patients to receive all ceramic restorations like crowns, inlays, onlays, and even veneers in just one or two office visits.



Without CEREC technology, dentists must rely on impression material to take molds of the patient's teeth needing restoration. This involves a thick, heavy paste that is inserted into trays and pressed onto the top and bottom arches of the patient's teeth. It is then used to create a mold that is sent to the external labs that fabricate the restorations. This process is not only lengthy, but it leaves much room for error and is also cumbersome for the patient. With CEREC, however, Dr. Boynton can simply take a digital impression, or high tech image of the patient's teeth and the restorations can be fabricated in the office with the high-tech milling software. This results in much more consistent and accurate restorations for patients as well as significant time savings when compared to the traditional method.



Dr. Boynton is proud to be one of the few dentists in the Haverhill area who offers CEREC technology at their practice. Not only is the 3D impression process highly accurate, but the CEREC machine uses only the best quality materials to create strong, natural looking ceramic restorations that will last for years to come. This technology can be used to restore teeth in the instance of cavity and decay, or can also be used to improve the aesthetics of the teeth in instances such as discoloration, chipping, or asymmetry.



In addition to offering patients some of the best 3D imaging technology in dentistry, Dr. Boynton is also an expert in oral sedation which is helping more patients have a comfortable, pain-free and anxiety-free visit to the dental office.



About Dr. Clancy Boynton

Dr. Boynton has been providing the highest level of dental care for patients in Haverhill, MA for more than 30 years. He completed his formal dental education at University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and throughout his career has completed numerous continuing education courses to ensure that he is up to date with the latest trends, methods, and technology in the industry. He has been a member of the Dental Organization of Conscious Sedation for 10 years.



