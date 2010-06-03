Having Surgery? COMPLICATION INSURANCE(R) is Now Available In 11 States

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2010 -- All surgeries, no matter how minor, have inherent risks. Everyone knows someone who has had a major surgical complication. The national news has covered the death of several public figures from variety of surgical procedures such as Senator John Murtha’s death from complications from a routine gall bladder surgery. Up to this point, patients have not had the opportunity to purchase insurance against these risks. Surgical Risk Solutions has developed COMPLICATION INSURANCE®, a simple insurance solution to do just that.



After watching the trial of a surgeon who was sued after a patient died due to a blood clot (DVT) following a total knee replacement surgery, Andrew Kagan, CEO of Surgical Risk Solutions, felt there had to be a better option. “You had this catastrophic outcome leaving litigation as the only option available to the family. If the jury finds that a doctor fell within the standard of care, then no money is awarded,” Mr. Kagan said, revealing that this was precisely what happened in the case he witnessed. “In addition, litigation in most areas may take from 2 to 5 years to reach a conclusion and if successful, the actual victims receive only around half of the damages awarded”.



COMPLICATION INSURANCE® can provide up to $250,000 in coverage for as little as $100. The policy is underwritten by an already well known and licensed insurer that will verify claims quickly and remit payment.



The underwriting process for COMPLICATION INSURANCE® is simple, understandable, and can be completed in 10 minutes online. By visiting the website, www.complicationinsurance.com , answering a few underwriting questions, and paying for the policy with a credit card, the patient can get peace of mind in a matter of minutes. The website is also an informative resource to learn about the 70 plus procedures that COMPLICATION INSURANCE® covers.



COMPLICATION INSURANCE® is now available in California and Texas. It is also available in nine other states that include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Washington.



Even though it is a difficult for doctors to discuss, most agree that it is in their own best interest to inform patients of all the ways to protect themselves and their families from the unintended consequences of surgery. This includes placing brochures in their offices in the various states that COMPLICATION INSURANCE® is available.



For more information or to purchase a policy, please visit our website at www.complicationinsurance.com , or call Daniel Ryan, Executive V.P. at (904) 493-7965, ext. 204.



Surgical Risk Solutions, LLC

9310 Old Kings S, Suite 702, Jacksonville, FL 32257

Phone: 904-493-7965 Fax: 904-493-7969

http://www.complicationinsurance.com

