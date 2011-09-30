CashAdvance.com Debuts Hawaii Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2011 --CashAdvance.com has announced the start of its Hawaii Consumer Resource Center. Consumers have expressed confusion when trying to determine which cash advance laws pertain to them specifically since laws vary from state to state. CashAdvance.com has developed a consumer guide to get rid of the confusion, providing consumers with a readily available location comprising all the relevant laws and regulations regarding the cash advance process and requirements in Hawaii. Financial experts have compiled the information and continue to update the Laws & Regulations page so that consumers always have access to accurate and timely developments.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Hawaii Consumer Resource includes a Hawaii Laws & Regulations page for consumers who are interested in getting a cash advance. Some examples of what information this page includes is: maximum loan amounts, term limits, and maximum cash advance interest rates and financial fees. Consumers can dig deeper and find other important information about payment plans, simultaneous outstanding loans, and the length of a cool-off period between loans.



Facts found in the Laws & Regulations page is meant to be used as an educational tool so consumers can make an informed decision about getting a Hawaii cash advance. Since laws and regulations change, it is advised that consumers frequently check the Hawaii Consumer Resource Center to stay up-to-date on laws and regulations that pertain to the cash advance process and requirements. Furthermore, consumers should look at the summary of requirements a loan must follow for it to be legal in Hawaii.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Hawaii Laws & Regulations page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Hawaii, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."