CashAdvance.com Releases the Hawaii Consumer Protection Page

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2011 --Finding reliable and timely information on the Internet can be a challenge. But for consumers interested in learning about short-term loans, this time-sensitive material must be presented quickly and accurately to be of any value. CashAdvance.com, a top lender for over a decade, recognized this need and has created the solution. The Hawaii Consumer Protection page has all of the information that residents need to know before entering into a short-term loan.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Hawaii Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Hawaii, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



All consumers, but especially those considering a first time loan should be familiar with the Hawaii cash advance process, the standard terms of loans and their rights under the Consumer Protection Acts. Residents will find contact information for the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, which supervises the loan industry, as well as contact information for the Hawaii Attorney General. Consumers can direct questions regarding loans or complaints to either of these offices. The HDCCA can also verify any Hawaii lenders license status to ensure that the lender is legitimate and in good standing with the state.



It is unfortunate that in every industry there are a few businesses just trying to make a fast dollar at someone else’s expense. In light of this, upstanding companies such as CashAdvance.com are working to ensure that these undesirable firms are no longer able to prey on uneducated consumers. A few minutes of research on the Hawaii Consumer Protection page will give residents all of the information that they need to make wise financial decisions now and in the future.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the knowledge necessary to preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.