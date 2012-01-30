CashAdvance.com Launches Updated Site for Hawaii

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2012 --CashAdvance.com announces the launch of the company’s newly updated consumer lending site, featuring a new Loan Process page with special information for Hawaii consumers.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “Hawaii's Consumer Resource page offers a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



In addition to demystifying the payday loan process, site users who go to the Hawaii Loan Process page also will find links to state agencies charged with overseeing and regulating the lending industry. Consumers can learn about any alerts that have been issued and if a particular payday lender is licensed in their state. State requirements for payday loan applicants are minimal and include:



• Have a valid bank account in your name.

• Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

• Be at least 18 years of age or older.

• Provide an email address and phone number.

• Provide proof of income, such as a recent paystub.



The new site’s online application can be completed in as little as five minutes, with pre-approval for a loan granted in minutes. Once the borrower chooses the best loan offered by the company’s network of lenders, he or she can receive funds in as little as 24 hours. Hawaii residents can repay their loan automatically by signing up for automatic debit through their chosen lender, which eliminates the possibility of late fees due to not getting a check in the mail on time.



No credit check or collateral is required; the borrower’s next paycheck serves as their security.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Hawaii Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Hawaii, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."