Hawaii Cash Advance Laws Protect Consumers from Predatory Lending

Consumers in need of a cash advance in Hawaii should feel secure knowing that their state has initiated many laws to protect them from predatory lenders. While some states have outlawed cash advances altogether, Hawaii has allowed them, but with restrictions that help to keep the cost from getting out of control for borrowers.



Some of the laws that govern payday loan advances in Hawaii are:



• $600 maximum for most cash advances (over $600 is a different type of loan)

• No loan rollovers, protecting borrowers from spiraling loans

• Maximum one outstanding cash advance loan per consumer



Consumers who are having financial problems and are in need of money should be cautious, as payday loans usually come with high interest rates. It is also essential to repay cash advances on time to avoid additional fees and making bad credit worse.



