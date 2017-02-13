Haworth, NJ Dentist Helps Patients Restore Smiles After Tooth Loss with Latest Technology

Haworth, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2017 --According to the American College of Prosthodontists, approximately 178 million in the U.S. are missing at least one permanent tooth. And while missing teeth don't always cause a cosmetic concern due to where they are located in the mouth, they can still lead to other dental conditions that many patients are unaware of, including the loss of jawbone and gum tissue, as well as the shifting of other surrounding teeth and bite problems. Patients in Bergen County, NJ who are missing one or more permanent teeth and who are looking for a long-term solution for restoring the aesthetics and function of their smile can find a solution at Gentle Dentistry with dental implants. Dental implants represent some of the latest technology in the dental industry and are currently the best and most effective option for resorting missing teeth.



Dental implants are designed to replace the structure of the tooth root that once supported the natural tooth in the jaw bone and gum tissues. They consist of small metal anchors that are surgically implanted into the bone and are used to support an artificial crown that acts as the aesthetic restoration of the missing tooth. As a completed unit, the dental implant and crown restore full function and aesthetics to the patient's smile. Dental implants look, feel, and function just like a natural tooth and are designed to last the lifetime of the patient.



Aside from the cosmetic benefits of dental implants, they offer a variety of other advantages over other restorative methods like bridges or dentures as well. Because dental implants are installed directly into the jawbone, they help preserve the surrounding bone and gum tissues by keeping them viable. This means that the surrounding teeth are less prone to become loose or fall out due to diminishing bone and tissue quality. Additionally, dental implants do not require any alteration to the adjacent teeth, as do dental bridges. They help preserve the state and health of other teeth in the mouth while giving the patient a superior option to improving speaking, chewing, and eating abilities as well as improved aesthetics.



Dental implants can be used to replace a single missing tooth, a series of missing teeth, or in the case of denture patients, they can also be used to anchor the top and bottom arches of dentures to the patient's mouth so they no longer have to deal with cumbersome adhesives or ill-fitting dentures.



Dr. Andrew Spector and Dr. Michael Migdal have been named as Top Dentist in NJ Magazine for several years. Dr. Jennifer Hade offers Invisalign services, Dr. Aleksander Iofin provides endodontic services, and Dr. Adam Brisman is the resident oral and maxillofacial surgeon.



