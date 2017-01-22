Haybreaker Computing Delivers Affordable Computer I.T. Security for the World

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2017 --Haybreaker Computing, the revolutionary I.T. company hoping to deliver the world's most secure and affordable security system for businesses and individuals alike, is currently live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Hackers currently costs the world $445 billion dollars globally per year. With some massive losses occurring for both government entities, businesses, and individuals, Haybreaker Computing is hoping to deliver a solution beyond what the world is used to. At the moment most people's idea of security is installing some free anti-virus program that only alerts of virus' after the fact and leaves users mostly defenseless. In this current state, real change is urgently needed.



Jesse Hayward, the founder of Haybreaker, has studied I.T. Security for 7 years to learn exactly what causes exploits and the best strategies to minimize the risk, and is now hoping to provide the best strategies at a low cost to everyone while providing systems, resources and services that can make the world more secure.



"I've watched for years as people lost time, money and memories due to vicious hackers, it's now my goal and passion to give everyone the power and knowledge to fight back and have no more victims," says founder and CEO Jesse Hayward on the inspiration behind the project.



The I.T. Security Handbook by Haybreaker Computing provides clear easy instructions and step by step guides without the technical jargon making the instructions and understanding of the processes incredibly easy to grasp. The solution is ideal for those not necessarily involved heavily in the technology space but wishing to remain safe and secure everything from their bank and login information. In addition, Hayward plans on offering 1-on-1 security consultations to tailor custom solutions while providing dedicated support. Haybreaker Computing is also offering small business consultations for those businesses wishing to secure every aspect of their company.



For an additional fee and those looking for a solution that is guaranteed to work out the box, Haybreaker Computing build, install, encrypt and secure a full working system tailored exactly to the user and use case. No more worrying about ransom ware, viruses or others.



"Why should only the rich be safe? Time and again the best security experts get snapped up by rich companies and people to protect them. Shouldn't protection anywhere be something we can all afford?" adds Hayward.



