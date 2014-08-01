Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine Readers Name Dynamics Physical Therapy One of the 2013 Best Physical Therapy Providers

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2014 --In September 2013, Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine readers recognized Dynamics Physical Therapy as one of the best physical therapy providers in the area by giving them an Honorable Mention in the Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards. This acknowledgment reflects the high value the community places on the quality of care and customer service Dynamics Physical Therapy strives to provide on a regular basis.



It is with sincerity and a true desire to help that Dynamics Physical Therapy offers its services, so acknowledgement of the effort and time involved to bring such service to the community is appreciated. Receiving an honorable mention means the community has recognized this service and found it worthy of public notice. “It is truly an honor to receive recognition of our hard work and devotion to our patients,” says Dr. Dave Sahley. “Haymarket Lifestyle magazine has given the Haymarket community a voice, and that voice has expressed a level of gratitude we didn’t expect.”



Dynamics Physical Therapy would like to thank the Haymarket community for giving them this honor, and trusting them with the community’s physical therapy needs. Dynamics Physical Therapy will continue their commitment to helping patients regain mobility and independence through the consistent treatment of their injuries and illnesses using the best techniques.



In addition, Dynamics Physical Therapy would like to also thank The Haymarket Lifestyle magazine for acknowledging the excellent services and staff care provided by them.



With receipt of a community-based award such as this, Dynamics Physical Therapy is proud to continue providing the same level of high quality service and attention the Haymarket community has come to expect.



Dynamics Physical Therapy maintains locations in Haymarket, Gainesville, and Herndon as a convenience to their clients. At each location, the staff is professional and courteous, making every effort to provide the best care to each patient. Dynamics Physical Therapy offers a variety of physical therapy services:

- Arthritis or Bursitis

- Back Pain (general and acute)

- Benign Parocysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV)

- Bulging Disc

- Cervical and Lumbar Stenosis

- Gait Disturbances or Retraining

- Foot and Ankle Injuries or Disorders

- Headache

- Neck Pain

- Neurological Rehabilitation

- Post-Concussion Rehabilitation

- Post-Surgical Rehabilitation

- Radiculopathy

- Scoliosis

- Shoulder and Knee Injuries

- Sports Injuries

- TMJ Disorder

- Total Knee and/or Hip Replacement Rehabilitation

- Vertigo

- Vestibular Rehabilitation

- Walking and Balance Issues

- Whiplash or Other Auto Related Injuries

- Women's Health

- Work Related Injuries



Dynamics Physical Therapy is owned and operated by physical therapists providing out-patient physical therapy services in a clinic atmosphere. All staff members are devoted to superior rehabilitative services at each location. Care is supplied by talented, licensed physical therapists with a genuine goal of helping patients become mobile again, and to do so with less or no pain. Working directly with the patient means no prescription is required to receive care with Dynamics Physical Therapy, and most forms of insurance are accepted. To learn more about Dynamics Physical Therapy, please call or email for additional information.



About Dynamics Physical Therapy

