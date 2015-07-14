Haymarket Physical Therapy Practice Announces Best of Haymarket Polls Open

Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --A respected physical therapy practice in Haymarket, Dynamics Physical Therapy, has earned a reputation for quality care and friendly staff. After receiving two honorable mentions in 2013 and 2014, Dynamics Physical Therapy announces open polls for 2015's "Best of Haymarket" awards launched by The Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine.



Created to showcase top businesses and organizations serving the Haymarket, Virginia community, The Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine's "Best of Haymarket" highlights the area's most influential companies, people, and attractions. When asked about Dynamics Physical Therapy's history of honorable mentions, a spokesperson replied, "We're honored to be a part of this community and hope to take the award for Best Physical Therapy back to our practice this year."



Voting for "Best of Haymarket 2015" began on July 1st, 2015, and will continue until all winners are chosen. As in previous years, The Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine will publish the entire guide to the area's best businesses and organizations in the September 2015 issue.



Dynamics Physical Therapy has been nominated for Best Physical Therapy practice three years in a row.



About Dynamics Physical Therapy

Dynamics Physical Therapy's Haymarket location serves thousands of patients each year by providing compassionate, experienced, and knowledgeable physical therapists. Notable for having a strong commitment to giving back to the community, Dynamics PT's staff takes great care to exceed standards of practice while making patients feel welcome and comfortable.



"Nothing we do is more important than helping others feel better while improving their quality of life," says Dr. David Sahley, the practice's founder. Virtual polls for this year's "Best of Haymarket" awards are now open. Community members familiar with Dynamics PT and its staff are encouraged to submit their vote for 2015.



To vote for Dynamics Physical Therapy, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Best-of-Haymarket-2015