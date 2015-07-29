Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2015 --The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, a leader in addiction recovery, has chosen Bryant Brown Healthcare as its advertising agency for its Southern California centers.



Bryant Brown will promote the new Betty Ford Center in West Los Angeles, which provides outpatient care and enables patients to return home each evening. Bryant Brown also will promote the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, which provides both inpatient and outpatient care.



The new promotional campaign will include extensive research, strategic and tactical planning, print and digital communications, radio and TV advertising, and a variety of other targeted communications.



Melissa Fors, Executive Director of Marketing Strategy for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, states, "The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation continues to evolve. We are happy that we found a dynamic partner in Bryant Brown to help us communicate our diverse strengths to our diverse audiences."



Adds Bryant Brown partner Bob Brown, "It is an honor for our agency to serve such a respected leader in addiction recovery as the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. We have the utmost respect for the work they do."



About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation helps people reclaim their lives from the disease of addiction. It is the nation's largest nonprofit addiction treatment provider. With 16 sites nationwide, the Foundation offers prevention and recovery solutions across the entire continuum of care. The Foundation encompasses the largest recovery publishing house in the country, a fully-accredited graduate school of addiction studies, an addiction research center, and a unique children's program. It is also the nation's leader in advocacy and policy for treatment and recovery.



About Bryant Brown Healthcare

Bryant Brown Healthcare, the home of "nice people, mean creative," is an award-winning medical advertising agency. For more than 15 years, Bryant Brown has developed communications targeting consumer and professional audiences in all media—web, broadcast, and print—"everywhere in healthcare."