HAZstat Is the Name to Trust for Professional Decontamination Service in Cocoa Beach and Melbourne, Florida

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2026 --Most people ignore the vehicle after an accident or a traumatic event and focus on personal recovery and healing from the loss. However, blood, bodily fluids, urine, decomposition residues, and strong odors can pose risks to environmental safety and individual health by lingering in carpets, seats, under-floor panels, dashboards, or ventilation systems. HAZstat delivers trained and professional services for the safe removal of these hazards. The company serves vehicle owners in Ormond Beach, Cocoa Beach, Melbourne, and surrounding regions.



The company's key strength lies in 24/7 availability and prompt response in providing on-site decontamination service in Cocoa Beach and Melbourne, Florida. If necessary, the experts also transport the vehicle to their facility for comprehensive cleanup. When required, the team also disassembles and replaces the vehicle parts. HAZstat emphasizes safety and legal compliance in every job.



The company follows strict protocols and adheres to legal regulations to contain and decontaminate all bloodborne pathogens, bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants. The process involves securing the scene, using personal protective equipment, applying EPA-approved disinfectants, and thoroughly cleaning the surface. The job doesn't end here; the team also focuses on odor removal through advanced techniques to eliminate residual smells from smoke, decay, or biological waste.



HAZstat is a registered biohazard waste removal and disposal facility under Florida health regulations. The company ensures that all removed materials and sharps are packaged and delivered to certified facilities in compliance with local laws. The expert team handles cleanup in accordance with OSHA and state guidelines to protect clients, technicians, and the environment. HAZstat provides decontamination services to vehicles of all types with care and precision.



HAZstat guides clients throughout the process and assists in the easy handling of stressful situations. The team informs clients about expected timelines, cost estimates, and any applicable insurance options. Many auto insurance policies have provisions for biohazard cleanup in Ormond Beach and Melbourne, Florida. The company specializes in assisting clients in submitting claims with the insurer. The specialty of their service lies in rapid response and discreet service.



For more information about the services, call the company at 1-855-429-7828.



About HAZstat

HAZstat is a Florida-based biohazard remediation and decontamination firm, specializing in trauma cleanup, crime scene cleanup, biohazard removal, infectious disease decontamination, odor elimination, hoarding cleanup, and vehicle decontamination services. The company combines technical expertise with compassion to restore health and safety in environments.