HAZstat Offers Professional Biohazard Cleanup in Ormond Beach and Melbourne, Florida

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2026 --Biohazards include blood, bodily fluids, decomposed matter, and other infectious substances. Hiring professional cleanup services is essential to ensure safe and efficient results. In Florida, HAZstat is a pioneer in the local biohazard cleanup industry, managing risks and conducting safe and compliant cleanup processes. The licensed and trained team of experts delivers value-driven solutions, reducing the stress of property owners.



A crime scene, an unattended death, or an accident requires a swift response. Timing is everything in such situations. HAZstat ensures 24/7 availability and strives to respond within one to three hours of the service call. The company's specialty lies in rapid response, which helps prevent further contamination, odor spread, and secondary damage. The team follows a streamlined approach for biohazard cleanup in Ormond Beach and Melbourne, Florida.



From removing contaminants, decontaminating surfaces, and eliminating odors to restoring spaces to a safe and sanitary state, the team at HAZstat excels in every aspect of biohazard cleanup. The company caters to the needs of residential and commercial sectors in the state. Apart from biohazard cleanup, the company also offers cleaning services for carpets, rugs, upholstery, tile, wood floors, and mattresses. The team also handles pet waste, addressing hidden contamination in surfaces or structural components.



HAZstat prioritizes safety in every cleanup job and strictly adheres to local codes and safety standards. All work is done in compliance with Florida health regulations. The company is registered to remove biohazardous waste and transport sharps and contaminated materials at licensed facilities. The certified team uses protective gear, specialized cleaning agents, and industry-approved methods to minimize the risk of exposure and contain further spread of pollutants and contaminants.



HAZstat believes in maintaining transparency in its work and follows a client-centric approach, which involves educating them about the process. The team explains procedures, timelines, costs, and safety measures to property owners. HAZstat also guides clients through claims processes and helps reduce stress during difficult times.



To learn more about biohazard removal and decontamination service in Cocoa Beach and Melbourne, Florida, call the experts at 1-855-429-7828.



About HAZstat

HAZstat is a specialized biohazard cleanup and remediation agency operating in Florida. The company handles crime scene cleanup, trauma cleanup, death cleanup, bodily fluid removal, infectious disease decontamination, odor removal, and vehicle decontamination safely and effectively. The company's mission is to reduce health risks, restore environments, and support clients through challenging circumstances.