What is HAZWOPER Certification?



HAZWOPER certification remains valid for up to 12 months, with refresher training being a mandatory requirement to sustain certification. This training is pivotal in keeping workers abreast of the latest safety regulations and protocols in dealing with hazardous substances or working in hazardous environments. The HAZWOPER refresher training encompasses:



- Hazardous waste operations and emergency response

- Safety and health programs

- Personal protective equipment (PPE)

- Site characterization

- Health hazards

- Decontamination

- Emergency response

- Hazard communication

- Confined space entry

- Lockout/tagout

- Respiratory protection

- Air monitoring

- Chemical protective clothing

- Emergency response planning

- Hazardous waste disposal

- And more!



Leeway for Emergencies



In certain instances, workers may encounter emergencies or circumstances that hinder them from completing refresher training within the 12-month period. These could include illness, family emergencies, or unforeseen events. Employers have the discretion to grant a brief extension on a case-by-case basis, thereby allowing workers to complete the training at a later date.



Retaking Training



If one misses the 12-month deadline and fails to secure an extension, the entire HAZWOPER refresher training must be retaken. This is imperative to ensure that workers are well-versed in the latest safety guidelines and procedures.



