The OSHA HAZWOPER program was created to protect workers and provided essential training needed when working in hazardous conditions. When guidelines are followed, this program ensures the safety and health of workers. The 24 hour HAZWOPER or 40 hour HAZWOPER courses are necessary, when being exposed to hazardous materials is inevitable. Each year, it is required that the HAZWOPER refresher training course must be taken. This refresher course meets the requirements in OSHA 29 CFR 1910.120.



Being exposed to hazardous materials is dangerous, therefore it is necessary to meet the requirements of passing the 24 or 40 hour HAZWOPER training. In addition, the workers will need a day of field training from the employer. Every year after, each worker must take the HAZWOPER refresher course to make sure they are up to date on all the regulations and safety measures. This 8 hour HAZWOPER refresher course is a way for workers to stay up to date on safety practices, learn new information, and remain vigilant during their workday, to avoid any possible problems. This refresher training course is taken online, every 12 months, for the convenience of employees, who work at uncontrolled hazardous waste sites. This refresher training will also complete OSHA's requirement for updated training. This course is affordable and available whenever it is convenient for the employee to take it.



The 8 hour HAZWOPER training online from OSHA.NET is for those who are involved in emergency response situations or those who work at locations with uncontrolled hazardous waste operations. Some jobs that specifically qualify for this additional training are:



- equipment operators

- general laborers

- hazardous materials technicians

- hazardous materials specialists

- hazardous materials supervisors

- on-scene incident commanders

- on-site management and supervisory personnel

- and other general site workers



This is an 8-module course from OSHA.NET, which requires approximately 8 hours to complete. Each module ends with a quiz and at the completion, a 20-question final exam is given. You must have at least a 70% score to pass. If workers do not take the refresher course within the 12 months of their previous HASWOPER training, they will be required to retake the initial training. For more information on HAZWOPER refresher training call, 1-866-265-5813.



About OSHA.NET

OSHA.NET focuses on all workplace health and safety training and education. Helping owners, executives, managers, employees, line managers and human resource directors be proactive in creating a safe and healthy workplace is the goal. Keeping the American workforce safe, by providing the necessary information, is the goal of OSHA.NET.