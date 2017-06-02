"HBM eDrive Testing" Enhanced Power Analyzer Now Also Available for 6-Phase Machines (And Higher)

Darmstadt, Hesse -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2017 --HBM Test and Measurement (HBM) complements its "HBM eDrive Testing" enhanced power analyzer with additional functions for testing 6-phase machines. This integrated solution enables torque, electrical quantities, temperatures, CAN bus, and other signals to be measured in an extended range of applications.



"HBM eDrive Testing" is a custom measurement system for testing inverter-fed electrical machines. Unlike conventional power analyzers, "HBM eDrive Testing" provides unique and greatly accelerated data acquisition and analysis options.



"HBM eDrive Testing" ensures efficiency mapping in minutes rather than days, and thus goes far beyond conventional solutions that use power meters and subsequent PC analysis. The modular measurement system can be upgraded from 3 to up to 51 power channels per mainframe at any time. It is ideal for 3-phase applications and, with the latest enhancement, also for applications with multiple channels such as 6-phase machines, hybrid or multiple-motor drives.



In addition to its power analyzer fun HBM eDrive Testing enhanced power analyzer actions, "HBM eDrive Testing" provides all the features of a cutting-edge data acquisition system (DAQ). It allows the synchronous acquisition of electrical signals as well as torque, rotational speed, temperature, CAN bus, vibration, and many other measured quantities. All data is stored in real time, either continuously or driven by set points.



The T40B and T12HP torque transducers (for the highest standards of precision) ensure precise acquisition of mechanical quantities. High-voltage probes with up to 7.2 kV rms enable medium-voltage motors to be directly connected to the measurement system, without affecting the precision of data acquisition or the safety of the user. Unique, isolated digitizers are available for use with motors in the high-voltage range, exceeding 10 kV.



