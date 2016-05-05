HBR Labs LLC Issued 2nd Co-Browsing Patent

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --HBR Labs announced today the issuance of its 2nd patent by the US Patent Office. This patent relates to HBR Labs' technology which allows two or more users to co-browse Web pages in the original site, in real-time using webpage Document Object Model (DOM).



The patent for invention number 9,323,730 is for a co-browsing system to allow users to co-browse from remote locations at ultra-fast speed without the need for intermediary server, from the exact page the customer is on and with the highest degree of security. Companies in areas such as financial services (including banking and insurance companies), healthcare services and high-end retail, now have the ability to securely interact with customers live on their websites as if they are in a face to face meeting. Many of these features are incorporated into HBRLabs' VERISHOW® co-browsing platform.



"This latest patent makes claims which relate to our secure co-browsing technology where an agent who uses our co-browser can instantly pick off at the exact page the customer is at regardless of login or content that relies on cookies. The technology lets the agent provide direct support to the customer without the need to re-login or browse to the page again" said Yuval Moed CEO, HBRLbas and VeriShow. "It is our 2nd patent in this space, which adds confirmation to the company's leadership in developing co-browsing technology for web-based interaction, including computers, mobile devices and in unattended point-of-sale terminals - kiosks" he said.



The direct co-browser sends the website page DOM to the agent and synchronizes all the DOM events of the page between the customer and agent and vice-versa. Typically, at the end point, the customer is always the one that actually browses the page while the agent is viewing the DOM. This technology can provide high security browsing and the ability to continue co-browsing from the exact point where the customer was on, on the original site.



This patented technology has recently been incorporated into HBRLabs' VERISHOW® engagement platform. The platform allows companies to interact in person with their customers using a variety of tools including the patented co-browser and content sharing applications. It enables both sides to view and annotate off-line content together and share screen. All elements can be used in parallel in the single integrated VERISHOW® session that can be used both on computers and various mobile devices.



The grant of this latest patent comes just a few months after HBR Labs was issued another patent in the space related to co-completion of forms remotely to provide customers with the help they need when on-line documents need to be filled-in and real time help from an agent can be beneficial.



The VERISHOW® platform is offered as a standalone solution or as part of an integration with third-party and CRM solutions such as SALESFORCE®. Agents can interact with customers in a variety of ways. They can invite them to engage in person while communicating with them over the phone, can escalate an engagement from a chat conversation, and interact with them over high quality WebRTC video chat. The solution is geared to address the needs of industries such as financial services, healthcare, and high-end retail.



"Today's marketplace is growing increasingly competitive with the introduction of new internet technologies almost daily, coupled with an on-going migration of services and commerce activities to the cloud. The most successful businesses will be those who leverage their intellectual properties to give their clients the tools they need to leverage on this trend," said Mr. Moed. "As Co-browsing gains acceptance as a social tool to interact, HBR Labs' patented technologies allow more companies to help their customers by co-browsing their sites securely with them. This will help these companies to continue to grow, and we anticipate our revenues to increase as more companies will be providing real time personal help." he said.



In a scenario where a customer needs personal help and calls for support, an agent can navigate to a similar page the customer states that he or she needs help with. However, without a dedicated secure way to see what the client sees and show them what to do, that can turn into a long tedious conversation. This is where VeriShow's "See it, Show it" technology changes the story. Combining directional language with visual cues where an agent can also view the customer's browser and show them what to do without compromising customer's privacy reduces the handling time, increases efficiency and first call resolution (FCR).



About HBRlabs and VERISHOW®

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions, so companies can help customer's in-person to complete complex transactions online. VERISHOW® platform offers companies APIs for each engagement application (audio/video chat, co-browsing, and content sharing) and the capabilities of the VERISHOW® platform can be customized to any company's unique needs. Verishow utilizes the latest and best available technology standards that provides high quality products with low latency synchronization. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company's R&D facilities are located in Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan. http://www.verishow.com/



Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

With the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described, including but not limited to, product acceptance, the ability to continually obtain increased orders of its products, the ability to meet installation goals, economic, competitive, governmental impacts, whether pending patents will be granted or defendable, validity of intellectual property and patents, the ability to license patents, the ability to commercialize developmental products, as well as technological and/or other factors.