Escondido, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2014 --Hormones play a key role in one’s emotional wellbeing, as well as the ability to lose unwanted pounds and the ability to maintain a permanent healthy weight. Chemical messengers that are responsible for regulating a variety of bodily functions, hormones can have a direct negative impact on a patient’s physical and mental health when they become imbalanced.



Hundreds of millions of antidepressant medication prescriptions are written each year. Because of this extensive use, people are enjoying better emotional health; however, these same medications that lift the mood can also lead to excessive weight gain and the inability to lose unwanted and unhealthy excess weight. The path to maintaining a healthy hormone balance to manage long term and successful weight loss goals can be a slippery slope, but under the direction of Diet Doc’s network of board certified doctors, nurses and nutritionists, healthy weight and hormone balance can be obtained and managed permanently.



Patients who desire to improve their physical and emotional health by losing excess weight can simply log on to the computer to complete a detailed, yet quite simple, online medical evaluation followed by a consult, in the privacy of their own home with a Diet Doc physician. During the consult, the doctor will review the patient’s entire system to uncover any improperly functioning organs that may be hindering safe and fast weight loss. Each patient will receive a written report of the findings.



Based on this information, patients will work closely with nutritionists, who are educated in the science of safe and successful weight loss, to develop diet plans that are specific to each patient’s nutritional needs and compatible with almost any medical condition. These uniquely designed hCG diet plans pair prescription hCG with hormone friendly foods, green leafy vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats and essential fibers to help maintain an adequate hormone balance while losing unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



The pharmaceutical doses of their 100% pure prescription hCG treatments, coupled with the nutritious diet plans, signals the brain to trigger fat stores within the cells of the body to be released into the bloodstream to be used as energy, while resetting the metabolism and suppressing the appetite. This innovative and exciting approach to successful weight loss is paving the way for thousands of Americans to lose unwanted weight. Even those patients who suffer from depression and are prescribed antidepressant medications that cause weight gain, can improve their emotional health while keeping weight under control by following Diet Doc’s medically supervised prescription hCG treatments and diet plans.



Diet Doc offers incomparable personal services to dieters across the country, delivering consistent effective prescription hCG treatments and diet plans directly to patients' homes. This modern approach to successful weight loss has made Diet Doc the leading provider of medically supervised prescription hCG treatments for long term, permanent weight loss.



Click here to visit the official Diet Doc website and learn more about our unique approach to weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



Want Diet Doc Special Offers? Sign up here: Click to Join



San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info