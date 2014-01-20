Escondido, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2014 --With competition from a myriad of other diet companies, Diet Doc has distinguished its self from the competition by now offering patients unlimited clinical support. Diet Doc’s new support initiative not only allows free consultation to patients during the course of their prescription hCG diets, but also allows patients who have completed their hCG diet plan to contact the company for up to a year after weight has been lost, making Diet Doc one of the most supportive weight loss companies in the nation.



Monday through Saturday, clients can contact an in-house physician, nurse, nutritionist, or diet counselor and discuss all aspects of the hCG diet plans, get diet recommendations, or simply receive encouragement from a diet coach who can relate to the struggles of weight loss. Medical Director for Diet Doc, Dr. Nishant Rao adds “The real secret to achieving long term results is having the right support system in place, to catch you when you may stumble, and we now provide unlimited support for every client, from the initial fast weight loss through to the maintenance stage, ensuring long term success for every client.”



Diet Doc recognizes that losing weight can be a long and arduous process. In an effort to keep dieters fortified and on the proper track to improved health, the company has developed a support plan that uses unlimited consultations to continually evaluate and address the individual factors that lead to fast weight loss, or even factors that may be causing diminishing results or weight loss plateau. The company recognizes the importance of fostering feelings of well being during its weight reduction plans, and most importantly, the availability of a network of nutritionists and physicians who can alter the diet plan as fast weight loss changes, begins to taper off, or is not adequate for the client's final goals. During fast weight loss, dieters may experience plateau or other negative symptoms of a low calorie diet. Diet Doc, unlike most of its competitors, realized that if these symptoms occur, or if results begin to wane, it is imperative that patients have clear access to professionals who can alter the hCG diet plans and get them back on track.



With the nation’s most advanced hCG diet plans, Diet Doc has become the leading and most successful prescription-only hCG provider in the country. By modifying and modernizing the original hCG protocol, the company has made it a safer method of dieting by allowing the patient increased daily caloric allowance of up to 1250 daily, more than double that of the original, outdated hCG regimen used by competitors. Diet Doc’s hCG Diet has taken dieting to a whole new level by providing dieters with not only the safest and most effective means to lose weight fast, but by also providing patients with crucial unlimited support, education, and guidance throughout the entire weight reduction period, helping patients safely and quickly transfer into a healthy lifestyle.



The company’s prescription hCG diet plans are closely monitored by an expert team of doctors, nurses and certified nutritionists hCG diet plans are closely monitored by an expert team of doctors, nurses and certified nutritionists who work side by side to ensure that patients safely and effectively achieve fast results. Prior to the patient committing to a healthier lifestyle by losing excess fat, an extensive yet simple medical evaluation is completed from the privacy of the patient’s own home. The patient’s medical history, current health considerations, medications, age, gender, lifestyle and goals are all taken into account by the company’s in-house physicians. If all medical requirements are satisfied, physicians will dispense prescription strength hCG, either in injection, oral drops, or sublingual tablets.



Next, certified nutritionists create healthy diet plans specific to each patient’s individual dietary and weight reduction needs in order to achieve maximum effectiveness. The issued high protein, low carbohydrate diet, when used in conjunction with prescription strength hCG, is proven to provide dieters with fast weight loss and minimal side effects, with a recent in-house survey revealing that 97% of clients lost nearly one pound per day when following the Diet Doc hCG Diet plan.



