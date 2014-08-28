HCV Is Even More Dangerous During Menopause; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --“Infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The hepatitis C virus (HBV) can cause liver failure due to irreversible scarring. Women who are going through menopause experience hormonal changes, which can add to the damaging effects of HCV infection. Dr. Bernabucci and colleagues wrote in a recent study that menopause decreases estrogen levels, which causes increases inflammation. This increase “has a series of well-known consequences in many different organs and tissues (bone, heart, brain, body fat etc.) among which the liver is particularly interesting.” (1)



Dr. Bernabucci’s team further wrote that the effects of menopause “are extremely evident in HCV-positive women in whom HCV infection and menopause cooperate to induce higher necro-inflammatory features.” (1) These features include liver cell death, and scarring. Dr. Bernabucci and colleagues are from the Università degli Studi di Modena e Reggio Emilia in Modena, Italy. The CBCD highlights the fact that, in addition to the above, menopause is the strongest negative factor for sustained viral response (SVR). This means that the immune system of HCV infected women finds it more difficult to fight the virus during menopause.



The CBCD recommends that women infected with hepatitis C (HCV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with HCV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Liver failure is a sign of end-stage liver disease caused by HCV. “The hepatitis C virus slowly damages the liver over many years, often progressing from inflammation to scarring (fibrosis) to permanent, irreversible scarring (cirrhosis). A majority of infected people don’t even realize the damage has occurred. Once you have cirrhosis, the liver is unable to heal itself. Treatment just tries to keep damage from worsening. (Although, in rare cases, cirrhosis can be reversed.) Symptoms of serious end-stage liver disease can begin to appear: fatigue, persistent or recurring yellowing of your skin and eyes (jaundice), and loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal swelling due to fluid accumulation (ascites) … and … disturbances of thinking. In some cases, the cirrhosis leads to liver cancer. More often, your liver continues to deteriorate to the point where the liver loses most or all of its function – liver failure.” (3)



What treatments are available against the HCV virus?



Until recently, “the combination of a pegylated interferon (IFN)-? and ribavirin (was) the standard treatment for chronic HCV infections. This combination is effective in about 80% of the individuals infected with the HCV genotype 2 or 3, and in about 40% – 50% in those infected with genotype 1 or 4. Lately, two new drugs were approved, telaprevir and boceprevir, with better results. However, the combinations of pegylated interferon (IFN)-? and ribavirin and telaprevir or boceprevir are associated with additional side effects, increased costs, and more complex treatment strategies.” (2) Now, there is also Sovaldi, a recent FDA approved drug, which has proven very effective against HCV infection. However, the New York Times reports that the drug’s price tag is “$1,000 a pill and $84,000 total for a typical patient.” (4) The CBCD reminds the public that there are also two natural HCV remedies. Those products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the hepatitis C virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



