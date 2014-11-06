HCV Services in England Are Unacceptable According to Hepatitis C Coalition; CBCD Reviews a Report

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2014 --“Infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The Hepatitis C Coalition says that “The current state of hepatitis C services in England is ‘unacceptable’ and a clear action plan is essential ‘to prevent thousands of unnecessary deaths.’” (1) The coalition stated that “while around 160,000 people are chronically infected in England alone, ‘service provision is lacking and improvements are needed.’” (1) The coalition further argues that “without earlier identification and more treatment, the burden of HCV will continue to grow for at least the next 20 years…,” and while there are new drugs that appear effective in treating HCV infections, their high prices are very controversial. “Coalition chair Mark Thursz, professor of hepatology at Imperial College, said that ‘we are in a very fortunate position to have cost effective treatments that will cure the majority of HCV patients but we need to find these patients and treat them’. He added that to ‘seize this opportunity we need strong national leadership, co-ordination and oversight to ensure patients do not die prematurely when a cure is available.” (1)



However, the Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) reminds the English public that the cost of new HCV drugs is very high. For example, Forbes.com notes that Sofosbuvir “offers a higher cure rate with less toxicity and a shorter duration for treatment than a pair of medicines from Merck and Vertex Pharmaceuticals that was approved two years ago, which explains the enthusiasm on Wall Street, where sofosbuvir pricing is expected to reach $80,000 to $90,000 per patient in the US.” (See Forbes.com, from November 11, 2013) (2)



“We would like to ask Mr. Thursz where the British government will acquire the money to subsidize these medicines. Since the health budget is limited, how many other patients will have to die so that England can save these 160,000 patients? Every decision is a trade-off. Something Mr. Thursz fails to understand.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The CBCD would like to recommend that the British National Health Service, learn about Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR. These natural products have a formula shown to reduce HCV symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the hepatitis C virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with HCV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The public should be aware that the 18 organisations who make up the Hepatitis C Coalition, get funding from Gilead Sciences, makers of the blockbuster Sovaldi (sofosbuvir), which was heavily criticized for its very high cost.



What treatments are currently available against the HCV virus?



Until recently, “the combination of a pegylated interferon (IFN)-? and ribavirin (was) the standard treatment for chronic HCV infections. This combination is effective in about 80% of the individuals infected with the HCV genotype 2 or 3, and in about 40% – 50% in those infected with genotype 1 or 4. Lately, two new drugs were approved, telaprevir and boceprevir, with better results. However, the combinations of pegylated interferon (IFN)-? and ribavirin and telaprevir or boceprevir are associated with additional side effects, increased costs, and more complex treatment strategies.” (2) There are also newly approved drugs including Sofosbuvir.



“We believe that poor, HCV positive individuals in England, and elsewhere, need an effective and safe remedy. We want The British National Health Service to become aware of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which are two effective remedies designed to be affordable by most individuals.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



