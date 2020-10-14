HD Roofing & Construction Excels in Metal Roofing in Arlington and Burleson

Burleson, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2020 --With hurricanes and hailstorms ripping part of the Texas and surrounding areas, the demand for metal roofing has drastically increased. Today, metal roofing is on top of the list of many homeowners and contractors' materials.



One of the most common reasons behind the increasing popularity of metal roofing in Arlington and Burleson, Texas, is that it comes with a special coating that reflects solar energy or heat. Another fantastic feature that makes it so unique among contractors and homeowners is its flexibility.



Metals such as aluminum, copper, steel, and alloys are used for roofing systems. These could also be made in different textures, designs, and colors, enabling the homeowners or customers to customize their purchase to their requirements and budget.



Besides, one can install the new metal roof over the old metal roof without removing the old one. Thus, it offers the homeowners double protection that makes the procedure of this installation simple and easy.



HD Roofing & Construction is a family-owned residential and commercial roofing company handling new roofs, roof repairs, and roof replacements throughout the DFW Metroplex and surrounding areas.



The team consists of well-skilled and experienced contractors and technicians who can successfully deal with the next home renovation or remodeling project. With ten years of experience, a history of satisfied customers, and quality craftsmanship, HD Roofing & Construction has earned a reputation for its sheer commitment and excellence.



From labor to materials, they insist on the best for any new roof replacement. They also work with all general commercial and residential roofing and specialize in metal roofing and stone coated steel roofs.



With in-depth local experience, the company can identify storm or hail damage to provide the necessary information to the roofing repair claim's insurance company.



For more information on a new roof in Arlington and Fort Worth, Texas, visit https://www.hdroofing.net/.



Get in touch with them at 817-420-4048 for details.



About HD Roofing & Construction

HD Roofing & Construction provides the DFW community the best value and peace-of-mind by delivering quality products and services, building lasting relationships with their customers through open, honest, and transparent communication.