HD Roofing & Construction Excels in Stone Coated Metal Roofing in Arlington and Fort Worth, Texas

Burleson, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2021 --For homeowners, there's a high chance that their roofing system consists of standard asphalt shingles. For some years, these have been the standard, and choices for homeowners have increased considerably as shingle manufacturers introduce new colors and kinds to provide a completely distinctive look. Asphalt, on the other hand, is no longer the exclusive choice for construction. Stone coated metal roofing in Arlington and Fort Worth, Texas, is becoming more popular, and it is a good option.



Steel is the most common material used for these roofs, but it doesn't end there. Stone-coated steel roofing is a possibility. As it could be assumed, these roofs are exceptionally durable. Typically, a stone-coated steel roof is immediately placed on top of existing shingles. While many people were initially on the fence while steel coated roof, this new material only weighs around 1/3 to 1/8 of the weight of a standard roof.



For a variety of reasons, metal roofing is an ecologically beneficial alternative. First of all, it keeps them out of sites since the existing shingles are left on the home. According to a source, regardless of the availability of recycling alternatives, 20 billion pounds of old shingles are dumped in landfills across the United States each year. Another reason is that stone coated steel alternatives contain between 25% and 90% recycled materials. They also don't contain any petroleum ingredients and are fully recyclable once they've been removed from a home. Finally, because this material is so long-lasting, many homeowners find that they can retain it even after the 50-year warranty has expired. This implies that no additional raw materials are required.



HD Roofing & Construction specializes in stone coated steel roofs that come in various styles and colors. No regular maintenance or inspections are needed. The only maintenance that is required is power washing.



For more information on hail damage roof repair in Arlington and Fort Worth, Texas, visit https://www.hdroofing.net/services/hail-damage-roof-repair-roof-leak-repair-burleson-haltom-city-arlington-fort-worth-weatherford-irving-texas/.



Call 817-420-4048 for more details.



About HD Roofing & Construction, LLC

HD Roofing & Construction, LLC provides competent roofing services to people belonging to the regions of Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, Haltom City, Weatherford, and their nearby areas.