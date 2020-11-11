HD Roofing & Construction Offers Expert Installation Services for Metal Roofing in Irving, Texas

Burleson, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2020 --HD Roofing & Construction is a family-owned residential and commercial roofing company. This firm provides its services to the DFW community's people and is renowned for its high-quality workmanship. In addition to offering seamless roofing repair and installation services, they also handle insurance claim procedures on behalf of their clients for the repairing of hail damage roof in Irving, Texas. HD Roofing & Construction is staffed with a team of skilled and competent professionals who are experienced in correctly carrying out diverse renovation and remodeling projects.



HD Roofing & Construction is prominently known for its high-quality workmanship and has gained the trust of several customers belonging to the local communities over the last decade. The employees of this bonded and insured company bring a plethora of skills to the table and aim to complete each project on time and with superior efficiency. HD Roofing & Construction is primarily known to specialize in stone coated steel and metal roofing in Irving, Texas.



Metal roofing is known for its high durability, longevity, and versatility. This hard-wearing material is available in a host of colors and patterns and can last up to multiple decades with minimal maintenance efforts. HD Roofing & Construction additionally offers metal roofs made for the type of weather and temperature extremes commonly witnessed in the DFW area. The summers in Texas are intensely heated, due to which homeowners often have to face high electricity bills here. Metal roofing offered by HD Roofing & Construction can reflect solar radiant heat and reduce cooling costs by as much as 25%, making it perfect for Texas residents. Metal roofing contains up to 95% recycled content and is more eco-friendly than other typical roofing materials.



