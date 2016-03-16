HD Underwater Video Camera Complete Makeover: Deep Blue HD

Everett, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --Ocean Systems is pleased to announce a brand new version of the popular Deep Blue HD underwater video camera. This camera provides incredible video clarity and light sensitivity that allows for flawless viewing in the most difficult and challenging environments. This new version has 1080P resolution and HDMI output, with a military-grade cable that runs up to 500 feet, at a starting cost of $1,495.



"We are providing this makeover," says company president Jason Whittle, "in response to customer need. It still comes with the extremely rugged and innovative aluminum housing design that users appreciate, along with a remarkable wide angle lens that make for easy, worry free deployment that delivers the best possible underwater images."



The Deep Blue HD underwater video camera needs no installation and the system is fully portable.



About Ocean Systems / Splash Cam

Family owned and operated since 1988, Ocean Systems builds and distributes high performance marine electronics. We are recognized for providing product excellence to the marine video industry. Ocean Systems goes to great lengths to ensure our relationship with our customers will last for years to come. We were founded with the vision of producing durable and affordable solutions for exploring the marine environment and our underwater video cameras are used by the crew at Deadliest Catch, along with this client list.



