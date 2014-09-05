HD Video Chat, Co-Browsing and Content Sharing the New Way to Engage Your Customers in Person

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --Doing business is taking different shape and businesses need both video chat, co-browsing and document share. “People starting to see that to win business, and gain new clients they needed to interact in person, or at least provide that option in order to provide the best customer service,” stated Yuval Moed, co-founder and CEO of HBR Labs, VeriShow's parent company.



Technology advancement, the abundance of new devices, and bandwidth availability has now evolved to enable a new generation of online customer engagement tools. VeriShow is already engaging a wide range of merchants including retailers, automakers, and service-oriented businesses in using web-based, live help solutions to engage with customers and better meet their needs. The online shopping experience offers tremendous convenience.



VeriShow works like many online communication tools, with file sharing, chat, voice, video conferencing, screen sharing, whiteboard, and live annotation capabilities. While it can be used within a company for team meetings, its special value comes in the great customer-facing features. Put simply, VeriShow allows the company to embed real-time customer support technology into your website with the use of a simple HTML code call button.



With the rise in technology, people’s demands have also risen. Earlier businesses communicated with their customers over text chat softwares. People want more from businesses. They don’t want to just talk to the employees through an instant messenger and not get real personal attention, they want to see who they are talking to Live video chat has been an important factor to improve customer support.



Customers being able to use video chats, businesses can communicate with their customers and as a result, businesses can create products based on their customer’s satisfaction. Verishow is a live support and collaboration platform, which, according HBR Labs CEO Yuval Model, can best be described as “chat on steroids, and no business should be without it.” Essentially, the program is made to enhance customer service: Instead of dealing with some far-off customer service rep when inquiring about a product over the phone, Verishow allows you to speak face to face with a rep that can actually show you the ins and outs of a product while simultaneously showing you facts and figures about the product on an adjacent window. Verishow also uses a consumer-friendly system that displays various independent applications to assist the customer in the chat.



In the work-place, Verishow makes it easier to have fully functional meetings over video and allows users to do everything they would otherwise do in a dynamic meeting. You can see your co-workers, display a chart, and co-edit a document all at the same time. Beyond its efficiency, the Verishow platform aims to be highly customizable. “The App center allows users to tailor the solution to meet their specific needs and developers are free to develop and market their own applications to run on the VeriShow platform,” CEO Moed stated.



Verishow works on all types of computers and can even allow mobile collaboration from its Android app. As to whether video chat could ever replace the need for face-to-face meetings, Moed said: “We don’t envision a situation when we would be replacing real life. We are just creating more opportunities to be more efficient. We want customers to be able to make more educated decisions.” VeriShow accomplishes three goals by personalizing your service and improving customer satisfaction by using video chat, co-browsing and content sharing on your site to increase conversions and improve sales.



About VeriShow

Verishow is a human engagement solutionso online customers can get real time personal live assistant from representatives through VIDEO CHAT, CO-BROWSING and CONTENT SHARING. VeriShow is a “MAYDAY “ solution for any website. The solution fits almost any line of business. Any company that wants to differentiate itself by providing better customer service can benefit from using VeriShow.



If thinking about providing personalize customer service capabilities using Video Chat, Co-Browsing, Real time Content Share (documents, video clips, images), Real time anotations, Saas, Operates on any OS and any browser, Mobile Capabilties, No Download, no installation contact VeriShow by connecting with VeriShow on the Web http://www.verishow.com on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/VeriShow and on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/5286883



About VeriShow

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including Zendesk, Joomla, WordPress, Facebook, and LivePerson. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, CTO Zeev Halevi, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company’s R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan.



For publication purposes, please include the following information: http://www.hbrlabs.com and http://www.verishow.com



VeriShow video description:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWMfvQ6QaT0



VeriShow Media Inquiries

Sari Cicurel

sari m productions for VeriShow

sari.cicurel@gmail.com 248-766-0945