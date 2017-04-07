HDL Brings Actions to Recover Transfers

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2017 --Health Diagnostic Laboratory, Inc.'s liquidating trustee ("HDL") has brought actions in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, Case No. 15-32919-KRH, against HDL's vendors, suppliers, and other partners, including a number of charities, to recover transfers.
Ronald Page (http://rpagelaw.com) is a corporate bankruptcy attorney based in Richmond, Virginia available to represent creditors of HDL's bankruptcy.
In the last 10 days, HDL filed adversary complaints seeking to recover transfers against the following entities:
Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation
VTV Family Outreach Foundation, Inc.
Texas Conservative Coalition Research Institute
Richmond Raiders, LLC
Rally Foundation, Inc.
Mid-Atlantic Bio Coalition Inc.
Health Science Media, Inc.
Connor's Heroes Foundation
Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation
Avail Marketing, LLC
Art 180, Inc.
Age Management Medicine Group
ACG Richmond, Inc.
The Virginia Biotechnology Association
Utah Foundation for Biomedical Research
The Familial Hypercholesterolemia Foundation
Richmond Kickers Youth Soccer Club, Inc.
The Richmond Ballet
Preventative Cardiovascular Nurses Association, Inc.
Patient Centered Primary Care Collaborative
National Football League Alumni, Inc.
Middle School Renaissance 2020, LLC
The Maggie L. Walker Governor's School
Hospital Hospitality House of Richmond, Inc.
Greater Richmond Aquatics Partnership
Children's Hospital & Research Center at Oakland
Benedictine High School of Richmond, Inc.
American Diabetes Association
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Inc
The Bankruptcy Code permits a liquidating trustee to recover alleged fraudulent transfers made in the year before the bankruptcy filing. Defenses need to be raised in an answer to a alleged fraudulent conveyance complaint. The burden of proof lies with the recipient of the transfer to establish that despite the elements of a fraudulent conveyance, the transfer is protected by one or more defenses.
About Ronald Page, PLC
With offices in Richmond, Virginia, Ronald Page, PLC has extensive experience representing secured and unsecured creditors in bankruptcy proceedings.
Please contact Ronald Page, a Richmond Virginia Bankruptcy Attorney (http://rpagelaw.com), if you need assistance protecting your interests in HDL's bankruptcy.