HDL Brings Actions to Recover Transfers

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2017 --Health Diagnostic Laboratory, Inc.'s liquidating trustee ("HDL") has brought actions in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, Case No. 15-32919-KRH, against HDL's vendors, suppliers, and other partners, including a number of charities, to recover transfers.



In the last 10 days, HDL filed adversary complaints seeking to recover transfers against the following entities:



Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation

VTV Family Outreach Foundation, Inc.

Texas Conservative Coalition Research Institute

Richmond Raiders, LLC

Rally Foundation, Inc.

Mid-Atlantic Bio Coalition Inc.

Health Science Media, Inc.

Connor's Heroes Foundation

Avail Marketing, LLC

Art 180, Inc.

Age Management Medicine Group

ACG Richmond, Inc.

The Virginia Biotechnology Association

Utah Foundation for Biomedical Research

The Familial Hypercholesterolemia Foundation

Richmond Kickers Youth Soccer Club, Inc.

The Richmond Ballet

Preventative Cardiovascular Nurses Association, Inc.

Patient Centered Primary Care Collaborative

National Football League Alumni, Inc.

Middle School Renaissance 2020, LLC

The Maggie L. Walker Governor's School

Hospital Hospitality House of Richmond, Inc.

Greater Richmond Aquatics Partnership

Children's Hospital & Research Center at Oakland

Benedictine High School of Richmond, Inc.

American Diabetes Association

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Inc



The Bankruptcy Code permits a liquidating trustee to recover alleged fraudulent transfers made in the year before the bankruptcy filing. Defenses need to be raised in an answer to a alleged fraudulent conveyance complaint. The burden of proof lies with the recipient of the transfer to establish that despite the elements of a fraudulent conveyance, the transfer is protected by one or more defenses.



