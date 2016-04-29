HDSA Announces Fifth Annual Charity Tournament

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2016 --The Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Association (HDSA), announced today that the HDSA will host its fifth annual Charity Tournament benefiting the Teller County's Sheriff Office.



The golf tournament will be held on Friday, June 17, and in partnership with the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC). The event takes place at Shining Mountain Golf Club located in Woodland Park, CO.



There will be a continental breakfast at the course with registration at 7: 00 a.m. MT, followed by a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. MT. Participants will be able to enter various competitions held in conjunction with the tournament for prizes, including hole-in-one, lowest team net score, longest drive and closest to the pin contests. A silent auction will be held. Following the tournament, there will be an awards ceremony and recognition Chuck Wagon lunch.



A PPIHC car, a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon, and it's owner Jonathan Newcombe will be on hand, as well as the touring museum trailer for the historic race event.



HDSA has a strong passion for helping those who protect our lives and property. Since 2012, the event has become the HDSA's largest yearly-fundraiser and has generated more than $25,000 for the sheriff's office.



"I am so pleased that we are approaching our fifth annual Charity golf tournament," said John Eden, HDSA president. "It has been a great success the past couple of years. We hope this year's event proves to be our most successful in the history of the HDSA, and in turn, allows us to raise more money to help meet the needs of the TCSO."



Cost

$100 per person

A limited number of golf sponsorships are still available.



About The HDSA

The Teller County Sheriff's Office – Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Association was started in January 2011 and consists of several local business people who want to make a difference in the community by supporting those who serve through the Sheriff's Office with augmentation, public education and fund raising responsibilities.



Visit www.tchdsa.org



About the Teller County's Sheriff Office

The Mission of the Teller County Sheriff's Office is to enhance the quality of life in Teller County by working cooperatively with the diverse communities to enforce the laws of the United States Constitution and the State of Colorado. We will strive to reduce the incidences of crime, preserve the peace , and provide a safe community. It is our sworn duty to serve with dignity, honor and respect, while at all times conducting ourselves with the highest ethical standards to maintain public trust.



Visit www.co.teller.co.us



Contact Information:

Mike Perini: mike@periniassociates.com

Renee Bunting: BuntingR@co.teller.co.us



