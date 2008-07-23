Head Start, Child Data Management

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2008 -- SERVUE, the premier Child Data Management System solution provider announced today it has completed initial delivery of their web application solution CHILD DATA MANAGEMENT to several States Head Start Agencies including Texas, Montana, Pennsylvania, Idaho, North Dakota, and Utah.



Servue will enable these agencies to use their online Child and Agency Data Management solution and automated processes to meet all agency requirements, including Enrollment, Attendance, Eligibility, Health, and reports including complete PIR requirements. SERVUE’s solution increases process efficiency, increases productivity, and provides real-time reporting and tracking information to educators managers, and administrators.



Hamid Kohan, President of Servue stated, “We bring automated web-based technology to the child care industry including Head Start Programs, Pre-K, and K-12 agencies. In addition, we provide a data management solution that integrates with other programs such as State Pre-K, Community Action Programs, and extended care services. This new technology enables us to provide immediate customization of forms, applications, and reports with out any additional programming.”



SERVUE’s easy-to-use and customized application enables them to expand rapidly to Head Start agencies nationwide. Unlimited free training and live support is one of the key elements of success for SERVUE.



About SERVUE

Servue is a provider of a comprehensive Agency and Program Management tool that is designed for use by K-12, Head Start, Early Head Start as well as other community action agencies and programs. Servue’s customized application is designed to meet Data Collection, Tracking, and Reporting needs of an entire agency. In addition, SERVUE’s complete solution includes Business Process Automation, Lesson Planning, and Agency Management solutions. SERVUE’s solutions are developed based on Microsoft new .net Platform, with an ODBC compliant (SQL) database that is Digital Image Ready. SERVUE’s headquarters is based in Encino, California. For more information, please visit http://www.Servue.com.

