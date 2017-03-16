Headism Leaves Stealth Mode with $192M in Funding

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2017 --Landing a $192 million round of funding is no small feat in and of itself. San Francisco native Roy Musk did it while his startup was still in stealth mode. Musk' company, Headism, is a first-of-its-kind job-relocation platform. Headism was created to improve people's commute by connecting people to startups and companies close to home.



While there are a number of job hunting platforms including Hired and Glassdoor, Headism aims to set itself apart by focusing on the commute itself. "The key to happiness is a short commute time, and as we move closer and closer to a sharing economy that includes consultants and practitioners, the prospect of how long it takes to get to work is just as important as what company you work at," founder and CEO Roy Musk tells TechCrunch. Instead of generating revenue through ads and memberships, Headism charges companies a fee to add their company to the map, Roy claims it processes $1 million annually.



About Headism

Launched in 2016, Headism is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Headism helps companies create better exposure and helps startups get in front of top talent.



Contact:

For more information please reach out to info@headism.com.