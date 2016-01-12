Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --Innovation is the name of the game for Headset Buddy®, and the company has definitely gone the distance with the advent of the newest ClearMic model just announced. The original ClearMic microphone was designed to help Bose QuietComfort®15 headphone owners have clearer conversations in noisy environments, and Headset Buddy has gone back to the drawing board to reinvent this outstanding noise-canceling microphone for Bose QuietComfort® 25 owners.



Bose is known the world over for quality and precision engineering when it comes to speakers. However, the company's noise canceling headphones do have a weakness – the in-line microphone. While great for quiet environments, the mic wreaks havoc on customers wanting to have conversations in locations with any background noise. Headset Buddy devised a new solution – the ClearMic.



The new microphone features advanced noise-cancelation technology that rivals Bose's speaker technology. The original ClearMic was designed to work with Bose's bestselling QC15 headphones and was so successful that the company decided to introduce a new version designed for users of the Bose QC25 headphones.



Intended for users working in noisy areas like cafes, airports and loud workplaces, the new ClearMic added durability and a new flexible microphone design based on user feedback. Simply plug the mic into the ear cup of a Bose QC25 headset, the other end into a smartphone or other device with a 3.5mm headset jack, and users can begin communicating immediately.



"For the new ClearMic, we incorporated a lot of user feedback to improve the durability and design," stated Bryan Daigle of Headset Buddy. "We're very proud of this achievement, and the clarity of communications that ClearMic can offer."



ClearMic works with all smartphones and tablets, including iPhone® and iPad®, out of the box. Headset Buddy offers add-on adapters for customers who want to use their Bose QC25 and ClearMic with PCs, gaming systems, and more. Sales of ClearMic for QC25 begin on January 12, 2015.



To learn more about the new ClearMic for Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones, visit HeadsetBuddy.com.



About Long Tail Products

Long Tail Products, an Austin, TX based Product Launchpad, finds and brings to market products that businesses and consumers are excited to use. As the creators of Headset Buddy®, they have created a line of headset adapters and accessories for businesses, professionals, consumers and gamers that help headset owners maximize the use of their favorite headset.



Long Tail's current product portfolio spans more than 35 unique solutions that can be seen at the company's website http://www.LongTailProducts.com or http://www.HeadsetBuddy.com.