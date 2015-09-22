Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2015 --Headset Buddy® turned the industry on its ear with the advent of the company's MoovMic, and now they're at it again with the announcement of a new series of smartphone external microphone adapters. The new adapters offer the ability to easily record professional quality audio on the go.



"We created three different smartphone adapters that will help people record high-quality audio on their smartphone using external mics," explained Bryan Daigle, owner of Long Tail Products. "These are particularly useful for anyone hoping to use their iPhone or other smartphone for video and want better audio quality than is possible with the built-in mic."



The problem with unwanted noise is one that anyone who's ever attempted to capture video with their smartphone can understand. It's virtually impossible to record high-quality audio without stringent environmental controls in place.



The new series features three different adapters designed to work with different types of microphones and audio inputs: electret condenser microphones, dynamic microphones, and line-level audio. The first is an external mic adapter for the most common, low-cost electret condenser microphones (ECM). ECMs include PC, headset, lavalier, and most battery-less microphones. Users simply connect the adapter to their smartphone, and then the mic to the adapter (power to the mic is supplied from the smartphone).



The second type is an adapter for dynamic external microphones or microphones with batteries such as powered wireless microphones. The third adapter is a line-level audio adapter that allows users to connect their smartphone to their mixer, soundboard, headphone jack, or other audio source.



All three models offer professional quality audio recording and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.



The new series of external smartphone microphone adapters are now available for purchase at http://www.HeadsetBuddy.com



About Long Tail Products

Long Tail Products, an Austin, TX based Product Launchpad, finds and brings to market products that businesses and consumers are excited to use. As the creators of Headset Buddy®, they have created a line of headset adapters and accessories for businesses, professionals, consumers and gamers that help headset owners maximize the use of their favorite headset.



Long Tail's current product portfolio spans more than 35 unique solutions that can be seen at the company's website http://www.LongTailProducts.com or http://www.HeadsetBuddy.com