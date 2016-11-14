Healing Long-Term Chronic Epididymitis Permanently by Chinese Herbal Medicine Called Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill

Wuhan, Hubei -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --As more and more young men infected with chronic epididymitis, many researchers have attached enough importance on curing this disease. There are many treatments for healing chronic epididymitis. Surgery is one of the most common treatments. However, patients may have the risk of surgical infections which are caused by bacteria that get in through incisions made during surgery. Data showed that in low- and middle-income countries, 11% of patients who undergo surgery are infected in the process. In Africa, up to 20% of women who have a caesarean section contract a wound infection, compromising their own health and their ability to care for their babies. In order to avoid the damages to health, WHO (World Health Organization) recommends 29 ways to stop surgical infections and avoid superbugs. This news is released on NOV 3, 2016 on official website of WHO. You can click here to know more about it: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2016/recommendations-surgical-infections/en/. For curing chronic epididymitis without surgery, patients can take Chinese herbal medicine as a choice.



Chinese herbal medicine originated in ancient China and has evolved over 2000 years. More than three hundred herbs are commonly used today. The most commonly-used Chinese herbs including salvia, peony, licorice, ginseng, etc. According to Chinese clinical researches, the herbs that have been added to the list of useful items over the centuries, can greatly improve the effectiveness of modern drug treatments, reduce their side-effects, and sometimes replace them completely. On the concept of of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the vital energy -- moving and energetic particles, state of blood, and body fluid are the essential substances that compose together to form the human body, and the basis for internal organs to process. They believe the pain is caused by the blocked qi and blood as well as dampness in the body.



There is a Chinese herbal remedy for epididymitis called Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, which is developed by herbalist Li Xiaoping(who is the chief doctor of Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic), can work effectively on chronic epididymitis. It's patented by State Intellectual Property Office of China http://www.sipo.gov.cn. The patent number is 200910157894. With more than 30 years of successful clinical experiences on curing male and female urinary and reproductive system diseases, Dr. Lee has worked out her own ideas and methods on treating complicated diseases. "Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is based on years of scientific researches. It's safe and natural without side effects, " says Dr. Lee.



Comprised by more than 50 kinds of purely natural herbs, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has multiple functions. Directed to the symptoms of chronic epididymitis, this herbal pill can alleviate the pain by improving the flow of Qi and blood throughout the body, particularly the lower abdomen and sacral region. Thus, the pain and discomfort in testicle, lower abdomen or pelvic area, painful ejaculation and pain during sexual intercourse can be eliminated gradually. Chronic epididymitis can also cause pain when urinating and frequent urge to urinate. This epididymitis medicine contains plantago seed, dianthus superbus, talcum and polygonum aviculare which have the properties of diuretic, thus, the painful and frequent urination can be resolved efficiently. Moreover, it's also conducive to dispel lump on the testicle and reduce the enlarged lymph nodes in the groin.



Compared with surgical treatment, epididymitis herbal treatment has no risk of getting new infections. It can be used for a long period and won't develop drug resistance and tolerance. Patients can be treated safely and efficiently.



Mr. Bush is 40 years old, from Canada. He was diagnosed with chronic epididymitis for over a year. He tried several antibiotics, hot bath, and scrotum support, but none can help him get a radical cure.



He consulted Dr. Lee on 20 Apr, 2016. He told her he had a lump in his testicle, pain and swelling in scrotum and irritate to lower abdomen and groin. Dr. Lee suggested him taking Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill. Under the dietary requirements of no alcohol, milk, fished, seafood, beef, chicken, onions, spicy food, he started this medication.



"One month after the treatment of epididymitis, the pain in my testicle was relieved a little. But the swelling was still there. And the lump was clear. Then I ordered on more medication and hope it can eliminate all of my symptoms. Luckily, after the second month, the pain and swelling disappeared mostly. And the lump was dissolved as well. I can't express how happy I was to see the big improvement. I sent an e-mail to Dr. Lee and asked if I need to take one more medication. She told me it's necessary to have an consolidation to prevent the recurrence. So I continue taking this pill for a month. Now, the infection has been cured completely."



"Many patients have asked me how is epididymitis treated. Chinese herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is unique from other treatments for chronic epididymitis. It has no chemical substances and can provide a natural and safe cure for patients," says Dr. Lee.