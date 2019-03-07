Healing Testicle Pain and Hematospermia with over 50 Kinds of Natural Herbs - Dr.Lee TCM Clinic Advocates Harmless at-Home Therapy

California City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2019 --Recently, Wuhan TCM Clinic announces that they use more than 50 kinds of natural plants to make Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill (patent No. ZL200910189 4.4), it can successfully remove testicle pain, cure complications such as hemospermia (blood in semen) and restore male fertility. It is praised by the media as "Harmless At-Home Therapy".



Since the 21st century, the World Health Organization has identified "pain" as the "fifth vital sign" after blood pressure, respiration, pulse, and body temperature, and has paid more attention to the treatment of it. It should be emphasized that chronic pain, such as testicle pain, is a disease, and chronic pain stimulation can even aggravate the pathological remodeling of the central nervous system, making progression of pain disease out of control.



For patients, chronic testicle pain is not only a miserable sensory experience, but also can seriously affect physical and social function of men. This chronic suffering brings about many symptoms, as well as complications such as nephritis and other kidney diseases, necrospermia (dead sperm), azoospermia (Nil Sperm count) and other male infertility illness. The most common treatment of chronic epididymitis is the use of antibiotics, analgesics and surgical drainage. Antibiotics and analgesics can relieve pain temporarily, but the symptoms keep recurrent, and long-term use will lead to drug resistance of pathogenic bacteria, great side effects such as allergic renal interstitial damage, dehydration, insufficient blood volume, and sulfonamides may even cause acute renal failure.



In order to permanently cure epididymitis and other male reproductive and urinary tract diseases, after more than 30 years of research and clinical practice, Li Xiaoping, chief doctor of Wuhan Dr.Lee TCM Clinic, developed a patented natural herbal formula (patent No. ZL200910157894.4) - Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill. By oral intake with water, patients witness their epididymal inflammation is being cleared up and complications such as hemospermia cured along, normal shape and function of epididymis restored, and the physical status regulated comprehensively, with self-healing and immunity enhancement. It has passed the test by the CN Food and Drug Administration, was awarded a patent number, because it does not contain chemical composition, is natural and has no side effects. And it has won the "Outstanding TCM Award" authorized by the TCM Association for its increasing international reputation and acknowledgement by world communities.



Honeysuckle, forsythia suspensa, sophora flavescens, houttuynia cordata and other antipyretic and detoxicating herbs in the formula have antiviral effects. They can effectively kill viruses, pyogenic bacteria, gonorrhoea, mycoplasma, chlamydia, fungi, trichomonas, etc. The blood-activating and stasis-removing herbs such as peach kernel, safflower and wood incense can availably eliminate the swelling and pain as well as the endomembrane tissue, edema, hypertrophy, proliferation, mass, etc., meanwhile anti-fibrosis, anti-calcification, dredging glandular ducts, so that the epididymis and seminal vesicles retracted to normal size, and morphology of the epididymis and testis recovered. The prescription includes diuretics and diarrhea cure such as psyllium seed, dianthus superbus and herba polygoni avicularis. Symptomatic treatment eliminates urethral irritation caused by epididymitis, gets rid of symptoms such as frequent and urgent urination, allowing a smooth urination by clearing away damp heat of the lower energizer.



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has been known by increasing number of overseas patients (around 15,000 according to Dr.Lee TCM Clinic's statistics), and because of the remarkable therapeutic effect, it is highly recognized by healed patients in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia even some African countries such as Nigeria. Plenty of people expressed their gratitude and admiration for Dr.Lee's outstanding research and its results. (https://www.diureticspill.com/Testimonials/)



James from the United States developed urinary pain, testicle and abdominal discomfort, testicular hard lump of 0.6cm, scrotal swelling, ejaculation pain and hemospermia two years ago. He was diagnosed as epididymitis. Before the doctors had always advocated antibiotic treatment, but after a temporary relief, the symptoms recurred, making him gradually lose confidence in chemical tablets. Then one day he got to know Dr.Lee TCM Clinic and their natural therapy Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill from some friends. When he was sure that his symptoms could be healed with their remedy, he felt that his future began bright again.



After one course of treatment, he sent Dr. Lee a feedback that the pain was relieved, the lump became soft and smaller, and the blood volume was reduced. When the second course was running out, James ordered another course. After three courses of treatment, James happily sent a Thank-You Letter to Dr. Lee, saying that his symptoms had completely disappeared, the lump could not be felt by hand, ejaculation was painless, with semen of normal color. He then thanked Dr. Lee for saving his life.



Since the signing of the exclusive agreement between Natural Factors - North America's largest high-end brand of health products, and Tongrentang, China's natural drug supplier, the number of natural drug users has continued to grow. According to German official statistics, German herbal medicine accounts for about 70% of that of the European market. The application of natural medicines in Germany has a legal status, has been incorporated into the German medical insurance system, and a Academy of Chinese Traditional Medicine has established. In recent years, the American Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine (ATCMA) and the Chinese Alumni Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCMAAA) held four grand meetings in Tyson, Virginia, with participants of many world-class scholars, highlighting the professional achievements of high-quality herbs in the United States. (https://www.atcma-us.org/en/events/2018atcma)



As a simple and painless therapy, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is becoming a representative approcach to erase pain syndrome. It opens up a new era for the human pain cure in a harmless (zero side effects) and home-operated way.



For more information about Dr.Lee TCM Clinic and their natural therapy, please visit: https://www.drleetcmclinic.com



About Dr. Li Xiaoping

Dr. Li Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist for 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people in her country and many other countries.