Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2019 --Healogics Wound Care Center at Hudson Regional Hospital located at 55 Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus, opens today, April 10, 2019, to offer advanced wound care for people living with chronic, non-healing wounds. Hudson Regional Hospital has partnered with Healogics, the nation's leading provider of advanced, chronic wound care services. Healogics is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and has a nationwide network of nearly 700 Wound Care Centers®.



It is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S. and that number is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. If left untreated chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.



Healogics Wound Care Center at Hudson Regional Hospital offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient's individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non–invasive vascular assessment. These treatments are the result of a team approach between the Center's physicians, nurses and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient's needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.



Additionally, Healogics Wound Care Center at Hudson Regional Hospital will be equipped with Healogics newest technologies: Clinical Optimizations and Decision SupportsM. These applications on Healogics' WoundSuitesM platform, enable the critical connection between people living with chronic wounds and their multidisciplinary healthcare team for collaborative, evidence–based, patient–centered care.



Likely candidates for treatment at the Center are those suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, compromised skin grafts and flaps, and wounds that haven't healed within a reasonable time frame. People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to Healogics Wound Care Center at Hudson Regional Hospital. No referral is needed, so call today.



About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 330,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of nearly 700 Wound Care Centers®. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company's network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound–specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.