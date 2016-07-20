"Healt-Shirt" Technology Needs Funding to Save Lives

Rome, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2016 --A new invention is set to make worldwide travel much safer for people with health problems.



Many people who suffer with serious health problems such as diabetes, epilepsy, and other chronic health conditions are put off of traveling by the thought of experiencing health problems while they are abroad. Fears of doctors not being able to provide them with the right treatment because they don't understand their language and can't access their medical records, make a lot of people who suffer with their health stay at home.



This is all set to change because of some brand new technology. The Healt-Shirt, designed by Alessio of Rome, Italy, looks like any other t-shirt. However, due to a groundbreaking data compression algorithm, all the wearer's medical records are stored in the picture on the front of the shirt. They can then be decoded by medical professionals via an app.



The Healt-Shirt differs from other technology options available to sufferers of health conditions in that it is able to store a lot more data. This means the wearer's complete medical records can not only be stored in the shirt, but also can be translated into multiple languages, so if they suffer with their health while traveling, their problems can be understood anywhere in the world.



Confidentiality is also completely protected with the Healt-Shirt, as aside from those whom the wearer has authorized, only doctors and paramedics will be able to access permission to decode the medical records via the app.



The Healt-Shirt is also fully washable without fear of damaging the data it contains.



Alessio developed the Healt-Shirt because he wanted to find a way for sufferers of health problems to be able to live their lives to the full, enjoying foreign travel with their friends and families. He managed to do this by inventing an algorithm that could compress a large amount of data into an image. He then thought the most practical solution would be to have that image printed onto a t-shirt, so that if a medical emergency arose, there would be no need for the sufferer to worry about language barriers. If necessary, their medical records could even be accessed while they were unconscious.



Alessio now needs funding to develop this groundbreaking project to the next stage. He has set up a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, through which he aims to raise 70,000 euros to enable the Healt-Shirt to go into production and begin saving lives around the world.



Those interested for more information or donation to Alessio's campaign can visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1726841772/healt-shirt