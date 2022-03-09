Health and Wellness Brands Launch New Products Every Year

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2022 --Health and wellness brands develop new products every year for the American consumer.



"These companies that launch new products all need to accomplish the same goals. They need to find their target audience and retailers that will sell their products," said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm for domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty brands.



"Many manufacturers are great at developing innovative products that consumers not only want but also need. However, they often don't have the staff or expertise to find customers or retailers," Gould said. "Launching new health and wellness products also require many different services, such as logistical support, FDA regulatory compliance, sales, graphic designers, and marketing prowess."'



Gould said product launches are a major undertaking.



"There are a lot of moving parts that have to be coordinated," Gould added. "Product launches can also become expensive, especially if you have to hire salespeople, support staff, rent warehouse space, and find a marketing agency."



Gould said when brands try to handle product launches by themselves, the budget can get bloated and start eating away at the profit margins.



"I created the 'Evolution of Distribution' because I saw brands failing with product launches," he said. "For more than three decades, I have been taking innovative products and placing them with many of the leading retail outlets in the country."



Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, said the "Evolution of Distribution" system, coordinates all the professional services needed in a product launch.



"'Evolution of Distribution' allows NPI to import, distribute, and promote health and wellness products from one platform," said Fernandez, who previously worked on the Amazon team tasked with creating the online giant's health and wellness category. "Our system allows us to emphasize speed to market and affordability."



Gould said NPI streamlines the product launch process by bringing all the services needed under the auspices of the NPI team.



"We offer logistical support and warehousing if the client needs help. We have a veteran sales staff that has worked with buyers from all of the leading retailers for more than a decade," Gould said.



"Every service you need to launch a product in the U.S. is handled by NPI, including marketing, which is done by InHealth Media, NPI's sister company that works hand-in-hand with NPI's goals," he said. "IHM specializes in brand messaging for health and wellness products.



"NPI is a one-stop, turnkey operation for product launches," Gould added.



For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.



About NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.



Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a "Powerhouse Trifecta" that placed more than 150 products on Amazon's new health and wellness category.



Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.