Health Diagnostic Laboratory Begins 2nd Round of Preference Litigation

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --Health Diagnostic Laboratory, Inc.'s liquidating trustee ("HDL") has brought avoidance actions against HDL's vendors, suppliers, and other partners to recover payments made in the 90 days before it filed bankruptcy on June 7, 2015. This is common practice in a large liquidating bankruptcy case, as creditors and vendors are often sued by debtors to avoid "preferential payments".



Ronald Page (http://rpagelaw.com) is a corporate bankruptcy attorney based in Richmond, Virginia available to represent creditors of HDL's bankruptcy.



On July 26-27, 2016, HDL filed adversary complaints seeking the recovery of funds against the following entities:



Neopost USA, Inc. dba Hasler

Colorado Department of Revenue

Virginia Electric and Power Company dba Dominion Virginia Power

Amazon.com LLC

Bon Secours - Richmond Health System

D & J Development, Inc.

MD Logic, Inc.

Pinnacle Mobile Phlebotomy, LLC

Rocktech, LLC

Sunnie Harmon & John Deworken LLC dba The Sunnie & Deworken Group

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

USA Scientific, Inc.

The Marlin Company

Vision Service Plan

International Paper Company dba Xpedx

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. d/b/a BIO-RAD

CLINICAL PATHOLOGY LABORATORIES, INC.

CINTAS CORPORATION

CAPFINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC

Douglas Scientific, LLC

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC d/b/a ADP SCREENING & SELECTION SERVICES, INC.

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. d/b/a UNIVERSAL FLEETCARD

United Parcel Services, Inc. d/b/a UPS

Biotage, LLC

Discover Diagnostic Laboratory, LLC

Global Recruiters Network, Inc. dba D&I Global Solutions, Inc.

Huron Consulting Services, LLC

Iron Mountain Incorporated

James River Drywall LLC

Jennifer Marie Little

Kamiya Biomedical Company, LLC dba Kamiya Biomedical Company

Mobelux, LLC

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company dba R R Donnelley

Richmond Express, Inc. dba Richmond Express Courier Service

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc. dba Shimadzu

Singulex, Inc.

The Allstate Corporation dba Allstate

Thomson Reuters (Tax & Accounting) Inc. dba Thomson Reuters Inc

Trustpoint Insurance, LLC



The Bankruptcy Code permits a debtor to recover from a creditor payments made in the 90 days before the bankruptcy filing where the payments gave the creditor more than other, similarly situated, creditors would get through the bankruptcy process. The preference statutes are an attempt to achieve equity between creditors. Nonetheless, creditors are almost always better off attempting to get payment of their claims from their debtors and dealing with any efforts to recover the money when, and if, such attempts are made in bankruptcy.



Defenses to the recovery of a preference are found in 11 U.S.C. 547(c). They include: contemporaneous exchanges; amounts of subsequent credit extended and unpaid; payments made in the ordinary course of the business of the debtor and the creditor on ordinary business terms; and security interests that secure debts that bring new value to the debtor.



These defenses need to be raised in an answer to a preference complaint. The burden of proof lies with the creditor to establish that despite the elements of a preference; the transfer is protected by one or more of these defenses.



About Ronald Page, PLC

With offices in Richmond, Virginia, Ronald Page, PLC has extensive experience representing secured and unsecured creditors in bankruptcy proceedings.



Please contact Ronald Page, a Richmond Virginia Bankruptcy Attorney (http://rpagelaw.com), if you need assistance protecting your interests in HDL's bankruptcy.